Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Eldridge North Scott's performance in a 70-29 destruction of Clinton on February 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Clinton faced off on February 16, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.

