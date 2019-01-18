There are a lot of adjectives you could use to describe the defensive play of the Pleasant Valley girls basketball team — quick, smart, athletic.
Perhaps the one that fits best is relentless.
Davenport Assumption was the latest team to find that out the hard way after the Spartans forced 29 turnovers, including 17 steals, to put away the Knights, 63-41, in Mississippi Athletic Conference action on Friday night.
There have been some great offensive players to come through the program at PV, but what coach Jennifer Goetz has successfully built over the years is a trademark defense that does not give opponents much time to breathe let alone think.
Spartans senior guard Mallory Lafever, who had five steals and combined with Carli Spelhaug at the top of PV's defense to torture Assumption, said the effort comes from hours of work in practice and the offseason.
"We just get really excited on the defensive end because that has been our strong suit for so many years," Lafever said. "It does get tiring, but we have a lot of really good girls that come off the bench and give us great effort. We do a lot of conditioning which really helps, and it's a lot of fun to put pressure on teams."
Goetz played 11 players in her rotation against Assumption, which is fairly typical for the Spartans under her guidance. And every single player who saw the court caused some kind of defensive disruption. Even when PV was not getting a steal or forcing a turnover, the Spartans challenged every pass, which had the Knights anxious most of the game.
Spelhaug led the way with 25 points and six steals, but Adrea Arthofer, Macy Beinborn, Anna Griffin, Regan Denny, Riley Vice, Julia Hillman, Ilah Perez-Johnson, Ellie Scranton and Addie Kerkhoff all gave maximum effort during their time on the floor.
"We even had five or six deflections on passes that fell back in Assumption's lap," Goetz said. "We are not a very tall team so we have to be quick and athletic and get a lot of deflections. That happened for 32 minutes from every kid that played. Those are staples of our program, you are going to work all the time and give your best effort. I am just really proud of our kids."
When asked what happens when the poor scout team has to bring the ball up against the full-court pressure, Lafever laughed but added the Spartans would not be successful without those repetitions. Sometimes even male players are brought in to help the defense even react more quickly to situations.
"They do a really good job of preparing us, and it actually helps (the scout team) on the offensive end," Lafever said of the back-up players. "They make us a much better team."
What, perhaps, is most scary is the Spartans are not just doing this against teams with losing records. Assumption is ranked in Class 3A.
"It was just a good win for us, and Assumption is a good team," Goetz said. "I think we just focus on us, and it's about us and how can we get better in practice and in games. Each and every day we focus four more times on us than the opponent because we know we have to take care of our end and when we do that, good things happen."
Beinborn contributed 19 points for the winners, including going 9-for-9 at the foul line, as Pleasant Valley remained perfect at 15-0 overall and 12-0 in the conference. Lafever finished with 13 points and nine rebounds as well for the Spartans.
After a rough first half that saw the Knights (8-7, 7-5) lose 16 turnovers and make only five of their 17 shots from the field, Assumption evened out a little bit in the third quarter behind solid play from Lauren Herrig, Allie Timmons and Corey Whitlock.
Still the 35-15 hole Assumption found itself in at halftime was too much to overcome on the road. Herrig hit four 3-pointers to lead Assumption with 16 points. Timmons had eight points and 10 rebounds before fouling out while Whitlock finished with 10 points and six boards.
"It is hard to mimic that 2-3 zone PV plays, and I felt like the weaknesses we wanted to exploit did not happen because we could not handle the ball," Knights coach Katelyn McNamara said. "The bottom line is, against athletic teams like this and scrappy teams like this, you have to handle the ball better. We fought, and there were shining moments there, but we did not string many of those together and you have to do that when you are playing a team like PV."