PV girls beat No. 8 Assumption twice in 10 days

Ten days ago, Pleasant Valley's girls basketball team had to fend off a furious rally from Class 3A No. 8 Assumption on its home court.
Fast forward to Friday evening, the Spartans didn't need to sweat out the clock.
Anchored by its defense, timely field goals and efficient free throw shooting in the fourth quarter, PV grabbed its second victory over the Knights, this one a 52-36 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Assumption High School.
"We raised the bar to a level that we haven't played yet this season," Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said. "We showed toughness tonight. It's a big hurdle win for us."
When Assumption crept into the contest on the opening day of December, it was thanks to PV's own doing, going just 9-of-27 from the charity stripe.
It was a different story this time around.
The Spartans (3-1, 1-1 MAC) made 10 of their 15 free throws in the final eight minutes to stop the Knights (1-3, 0-1) from shrinking the deficit to single digits.
Jessie Clemons, a freshman, had eight of her 13 points from the line.
"Sometimes we overlook just how difficult it is to go from eighth grade basketball to varsity basketball," Goetz said. "She's playing big minutes and we've just thrown her in. Tonight, she took a big step forward in her basketball journey."
A sub-par week of practice presaged PV trailing Assumption 11-0 with 3 minutes, 49 seconds left in the opening quarter. The Knights found holes in their opponent's zone defense and exploited them with A.J. Schubert scoring 10 of her game-high 18 points.
The Spartans didn't get on the scoreboard until the clock read 2:54. Their first field goal came with under two minutes left.
"We came out, ready to go, I think we had a good game plan; the girls executed it really well," Knights first-year coach Jake Timm said. "Right away, they missed some assignments and we got some easy looks."
Goetz had to set a firm reminder after the first period.
"We needed to bring the energy," junior Addie Kerkhoff said. "Nothing was really flowing for us. It was all about us being calm and making good decisions."
PV forced eight second quarter turnovers and outscored Assumption by 10 points to take a three-point halftime lead.
Kerkhoff gave the Spartans the 17-16 lead with 1:46 remaining until half with the second of her back-to-back 3-pointers.
"I find it as a challenge to myself," said Kerkhoff, who finished with a team-high 14 points. "I try to help the team out as much as I can."
From that point on, the Spartans outscored the Knights 35-20, including 19-4 in the third quarter. Halle Vice chipped in 10 points while her older sister, Riley Vice, finished with eight rebounds.
"That was one of the best third quarters we've played," Kerkhoff said.
Maddie Loken contributed nine points on a trifecta of shots made from downtown, but the rest of the team combined for nine points on just three made field goals.
Since a season-opening win against Cedar Rapids Xavier, the Knights have dropped three straight.
"Truthfully, I don't really care too much about how our record looks," Timm said. "I want to be playing our best basketball in February and March, and to me, that's the most important thing."
