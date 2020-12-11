PV girls beat No. 8 Assumption twice in 10 days

A sub-par week of practice presaged PV trailing Assumption 11-0 with 3 minutes, 49 seconds left in the opening quarter. The Knights found holes in their opponent's zone defense and exploited them with A.J. Schubert scoring 10 of her game-high 18 points.

The Spartans didn't get on the scoreboard until the clock read 2:54. Their first field goal came with under two minutes left.

"We came out, ready to go, I think we had a good game plan; the girls executed it really well," Knights first-year coach Jake Timm said. "Right away, they missed some assignments and we got some easy looks."

Goetz had to set a firm reminder after the first period.

"We needed to bring the energy," junior Addie Kerkhoff said. "Nothing was really flowing for us. It was all about us being calm and making good decisions."

PV forced eight second quarter turnovers and outscored Assumption by 10 points to take a three-point halftime lead.

Kerkhoff gave the Spartans the 17-16 lead with 1:46 remaining until half with the second of her back-to-back 3-pointers.

"I find it as a challenge to myself," said Kerkhoff, who finished with a team-high 14 points. "I try to help the team out as much as I can."