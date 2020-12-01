PV girls hold off late Assumption rally

The Pleasant Valley girls basketball team seemed to be on cruise control against Davenport Assumption on Tuesday night.
That is, until the Knights slammed the brakes on the home team and nearly rallied from an 18-point deficit.
Ultimately, however, PV made some plays down the stretch and had given itself enough margin for error to hold on for a 53-50 win in a nonconference contest.
It was the season opener for the host Spartans and the second contest for the Knights (1-1).
Pleasant Valley showed it was in mid-season form defensively by forcing 22 Assumption turnovers but also displayed some first-game rust by going 9-for-26 from the free-throw line. The hosts went 3-for-11 at the foul line in the fourth quarter, nearly allowing Assumption to come all the way back from a 45-27 hole.
Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz was glad to get the win but told her team there were some different priorities.
“Obviously during the game, you get caught up in the winning and losing but to me, I got to coach a basketball game in this crazy world we are living in,” Goetz said. “I told the girls, one, we had the opportunity to play basketball. Two, you had an opportunity to represent your school and community and you had a chance to play with your best friends. And three, we got the win, which is always a positive.
“But I told them it was blessing to get this game and, hopefully, that continues. We really did some good things tonight but, obviously, there are a lot of things to work on.”
The good things included Halle Vice scoring 20 points, grabbing five rebounds, blocking two shots and snagging two steals. The sophomore also nailed three 3-pointers and scored 12 of her 14 first-half points in the second quarter to help PV build a 27-16 halftime lead. Jessi Meyer added 10 points for the winners while Emily Wood came off the bench and added eight points, six rebounds and five steals.
But it was Vice’s performance that Goetz said will be a preview of things to come.
“You are going to start to see the results of the work (Vice) put in during, what we call, the unseen hours,” Goetz said. “When we were on lockdown, you are going to see what this kid did to get better.”
As for the free-throws, Goetz said that should come with more practice and game time.
“As athletic a group as we are, we are going to get to the free-throw line, we just have to make them,” Goetz said. “But I loved our energy the whole game and I loved all the kids coming in and out of the game. We want our tempo to be fast and we want to force turnovers, and we did that most of the game.”
The Knights took advantage of the Spartans’ misfires at the line by scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter. Maddie Loken, Ava Schubert and Anna Wohlers, in particular, turned things up a notch in the final quarter.
Loken had nine of her 11 points in the final eight minutes while Schubert had eight of her team-high 16 points in the last quarter. Schubert also added a game-high 10 rebounds.
Wohlers also had big defensive rebounds for the visitors and nailed four straight free throws to keep the pressure on PV. Dawsen Dorsey contributed 11 points and six rebounds for the Knights and played solid down the stretch as well.
Dorsey had a chance to tie the game after snagging a missed free throw from Wood and getting off a half-court shot as the final horn sounded. It nearly banked in before rolling off the rim.
Assumption’s undoing was 17 turnovers in the first three quarters, including 12 in the first half, and only making three of its 19 attempts from the 3-point line for the game. When the Knights started to attack the basket more in the final quarter instead of settling for longer shots, that’s when PV’s lead started to shrink.
“We showed some heart but we didn’t do enough stuff in the first two and a half quarters to win,” Knights coach Jake Timm said. “We showed in that fourth quarter we can definitely play with them but we have to take care of everything. We didn’t take care of the ball like we needed to, especially in the first half. When you play a team like (PV) and don’t take care of the ball, you usually have no shot.
“But what I saw the last quarter and a half was great, and that is what is important for us to get better.”
These two teams will get together again nine days from now and again on Jan. 26. Because of restrictions and cancellations from the pandemic, Timm said some teams might play the same team three or four times. But he added that is fine by him.
“(PV) is a really good team and we can learn a lot from playing them,” he said. “I think we will take things from those challenges that are going to help us the whole season.”
