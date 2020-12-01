PV girls hold off late Assumption rally

“But I told them it was blessing to get this game and, hopefully, that continues. We really did some good things tonight but, obviously, there are a lot of things to work on.”

The good things included Halle Vice scoring 20 points, grabbing five rebounds, blocking two shots and snagging two steals. The sophomore also nailed three 3-pointers and scored 12 of her 14 first-half points in the second quarter to help PV build a 27-16 halftime lead. Jessi Meyer added 10 points for the winners while Emily Wood came off the bench and added eight points, six rebounds and five steals.

But it was Vice’s performance that Goetz said will be a preview of things to come.

“You are going to start to see the results of the work (Vice) put in during, what we call, the unseen hours,” Goetz said. “When we were on lockdown, you are going to see what this kid did to get better.”

As for the free-throws, Goetz said that should come with more practice and game time.

“As athletic a group as we are, we are going to get to the free-throw line, we just have to make them,” Goetz said. “But I loved our energy the whole game and I loved all the kids coming in and out of the game. We want our tempo to be fast and we want to force turnovers, and we did that most of the game.”