It wasn’t the most complete game Pleasant Valley’s girls basketball team has played.
Heading into 2019, it was a game they needed.
Twenty-three 3s were missed, the ball got turned over 12 times and four players had two fouls heading into halftime, but the Class 5A 10th-ranked Spartans made enough plays down the stretch to remain undefeated with a 49-33 triumph over Bettendorf on Friday night inside Bettendorf High School.
“It kind of leveled our heads a little bit,” senior guard Carli Spelhaug said. “A win is a win, and we got the job done, even though it wasn’t always the prettiest.”
Spelhaug led the charge with a game-high 22 points, hoisting 17 shots — 13 from beyond the arc — and going 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
She buried the game's first 3-pointer against the Bulldogs 2-3 zone that sparked PV to an 11-0 run in the first 4 minutes.
“The last four days, we have shot the ball very well,” Spartans head coach Jennifer Goetz said. “It didn’t surprise me tonight, top to bottom.”
The Spartans used another scoring run, this one 8-0 in the second quarter, to push their lead to double figures.
It was defense that ruled the first half.
Both sides combined to make seven first-half field goals and turn the ball over 19 times. PV only led 21-13 at intermission.
Suddenly, a switch flipped in the second half.
The Spartans (10-0, 8-0 MAC) outscored the Bulldogs 17-7 in the third quarter, sparked by a 7-0 run that increased the lead back to double-digits. Five different players scored in the third period.
“It was the mentality, going out and wanting it more,” Adrea Arthofer said. “Shots started to fall.”
Macy Beinborn joined Spelhaug in double figures with 11 points. Arthofer registered eight points.
Goetz called it not “their best 32 minutes (of basketball).”
“We had four to five spurts where I was like, ‘Oh, that was a pretty good spurt for us,’” she added.
It was the first four minutes in the first quarter and the first four minutes in the third that got away from Bettendorf.
Brian Tritt knew that would be the difference.
“They’re going to put you away early,” the Bulldogs head coach said. “We talk about it every opportunity, we just got to take care of the ball.”
Bettendorf (8-2, 6-2) never got closer than 13 in the fourth quarter. PV held them to nine field goals.
And for the second time in a week, Kylie Wroblewski was a non-factor.
The senior post was held to six points and nine rebounds on 3-for-10 shooting. In the Bulldogs' two losses, she is averaging 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.
“We knew she was their first look, second look, third look even,” Spelhaug said. “She is a big part of their team so we had to be physical with her and body her up.”
Ashley Fountain was the lone Bulldog who scored more than six points as she had a team-high 12, including shooting 7-for-8 from the charity stripe.