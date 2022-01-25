PV girls raise their energy in second half, stay atop the MAC standings

Pleasant Valley head girls basketball coach Jennifer Goetz paced the sideline inside Davenport Assumption High School during the first half of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference game, grumbling to her assistants as the host Knights led nearly the entire first 16 minutes.
She felt the team’s sluggish practice on Monday carried over into Tuesday’s game, and her eighth-ranked Spartans went into halftime tied with Assumption. During the break, she implored her team to pick up the energy.
The Spartans did just that, out-scoring Assumption 18-2 in the third quarter and rolling to a 58-48 road win.
"In the second half we had more energy, we used our length a little bit more, and we had more bounce in our step than we did in the first half,” Goetz said. “Those simple adjustments led us to forcing more turnovers, which got us out in the open court. All of those things happen just from those little changes.”
PV’s Halle Vice, who finished with 16 points on a tough 6-for-15 shooting night, said Goetz tried to change the squad’s mindset during the intermission.
“I just think we didn’t come out like we usually do,” Vice said. “In the locker room, Goetz was just motivating us to come out as a different team with different energy. I think we showed that.”
Vice got plenty of help from her teammates on Tuesday night. Freshman Reagan Pagniano came off the bench and scored 15 of her career-high 17 points in the second half, and reserve Addy Maurer had a career-high nine points.
“Halle is unbelievable. We know she’s going to score. We know that,” Goetz said. “Teams, as we play them the second time around and get closer to postseason, they’re going to start zoning in on her more. She knows that. So when her teammates knock those shots down, which we know they can, it loosens it up for her a little bit. That’s only going to make us a more difficult team to guard in the postseason. Then you’ve got to pick your poison. You’ve got to figure out which one you’re going to try to stop. The more weapons we have, the better it is for us.”
Pagniano and Maurer both hit three 3-pointers apiece for the Spartans (13-2, 12-1 MAC). Pagniano made three of her four shots from beyond the arc, and Maurer made all three of her tries.
“If it’s not one person’s night, then it’s our initiative to step up,” Pagniano said. “We’re always going to be there for them. We work as a team and play like we know how to play.”
A.J. Schubert scored 17 points to pace Assumption (8-7, 6-6 MAC), which led by as many as six points in the first half. Maddy Nigey added 12 points for the Knights.
“In the third quarter we kind of got a little flustered and stopped doing those things that made us successful,” Assumption head coach Jake Timm said. “We took a couple of quick shots. We weren’t sprinting back defensively. We weren’t quite as locked in on defense.
“If the game was three quarters, and you take out the third quarter, we win that game. But that’s not how basketball works.”
Pleasant Valley won its fourth straight, and the Spartans have won 10 straight MAC contests.
“We’re not even close to reaching our peak right now. There’s a lot of areas of the game we have to get better at,” Goetz said, adding that her team needs to be more consistent on the defensive end and keep improving ball movement on offense.
And that’s the scary thing for teams that Pleasant Valley might meet in the Class 5A playoffs.
“I feel like we can do more,” Pagniano said. “We’re not stopping here.”