The Pleasant Valley girls basketball team has seen this script before.
After defeating Davenport West, 54-19, in a Class 5A regional semifinal on Saturday night, the Spartans are in the exact same situation they have been for the past seven seasons. Playing in a regional final for a trip to state.
Unfortunately for PV, the Spartans are 0-6 in those games. Pleasant Valley (21-0) will try and get over the hump when it hosts Ankeny Centennial (14-6) for the regional title on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Spartans senior Carli Spelhaug, who has been a major contributor for PV since her freshman season, said the team just needs to focus on themselves and not worry about the past.
"All year we've been working for this game but we have to just focus on ourselves," Spelhaug said. "We know that we are going to prepare well. We're going to do everything we can to finally make it. It is mentally challenging but we have to play our game, and I think we will get the outcome that we want."
Pleasant Valley has been on an outstanding run of 20-win seasons, Mississippi Athletic Conference championships and all-conference players in these seven seasons. But the Spartans have not yet played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz took an honest viewpoint on the mental challenges of being in this same spot every season and not quite reaching the goal of making the state tournament.
"We talked about our fears and this is a fear for us because we have not won this game as a program. But just like life, you have to decide if you want to run away from those fears and or face those challenges," Goetz said. "We just have to stay true to who we are and not change our gameplan. You earn your opportunities for the right to go play at Wells Fargo, and that is what we are focusing on."
Goetz added every situation and team is different but because of the Spartans' effort all season, PV will get to play at home.
"Because of their hard work all year, this game is getting played in our gym, and that is a big advantage for us," Goetz said. "This group has not lost a game this year. In our minds, we are undefeated and unbeatable, and we have to continue that mentality."
Pleasant Valley did not shoot the ball very well against the Falcons (0-22) but the hosts more than made up for it by hitting the glass. The Spartans had a 43-27 rebounding advantage, including 26 offensive boards which led to 20 second-chance points. Adrea Arthofer did not score a point but grabbed 14 rebounds for the winners. Mallory Lafever had 12 points and snagged eight boards. Ilah Perez-Johnson finished with six points and nine rebounds. Spelhaug finished with 15 points and four steals.
West finished its second consecutive winless season but, according to coach Pat Finn, did make improvements throughout the year. Nativionna Griffin Blanks, Lauren Oostendorp and Kylee DeVore all had four points for the visitors. Oostendorp finished with 12 rebounds.
"We did a much better job handling the ball the second half of the season," Finn said. "They were a persistent bunch of kids that hung in there and did their best. We did not measure growth by the scoreboard, but we had improvement in our stats. That was a goal this year. We had a couple games that we had some opportunities. I think our young kids made some strides. The kids never quit, they worked hard in practice every day and I applaud them for that."