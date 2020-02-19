PV's defense too much for Muscatine

But with Muscatine trailing 28-27 midway through the fourth quarter, turnovers again became a problem as six straight giveaways allowed PV to open a 34-27 lead with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the game. The Spartans made just enough free throws down the stretch to hang on for the win.

Though the season ends earlier than expected, the future is still quite bright for Muscatine. Despite playing all season without UNI commit Alicia Garcia, the Muskies finished fifth in the MAC and return all but one player.

While Garcia is expected to return next season, her absence helped with the emergence of Petersen (8 points, 5 rebounds) and Moss (3 points, 8 rebounds), and could have the Muskies poised for big things next season.

"This one will stick with them for a while and they'll get to work in the summer," Orvis said. "I think we know we'll have an opportunity; we certainly have to work right. ... I would have loved to have made a little deeper run at this time of year but that just didn't happen and hopefully they're hungry, they'll come back and we just have to turn the page, regroup and get back to work."

Now, despite an up and down regular season, the Spartans are one win away from reaching their eighth straight regional final and feel confident heading into Saturday.

"As a young group, we're kind of fearless right now and tonight was a big win for us," Goetz said. "Now, we get to go to Cedar Rapids Prairie and we're playing with house money. There's nobody across the state of Iowa, besides us here in this locker room, that thinks we can go up there and win and we do. We really, really do and that's our mentality."

