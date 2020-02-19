PV's defense too much for Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Addie Kerkhoff was forced to have a short memory Wednesday night.
Barely 13 seconds after missing the front end of a 1-and-1, the Pleasant Valley sophomore once again found herself at the free-throw line, the Spartans nursing a slim three-point lead in a Class 5A regional opener over Muscatine.
Though both shots rattled around the rim, both also fell, and PV hung on for a 38-34 win over the Muskies at Muscatine High School.
"A lot of it for me is just about being calm mentally," Kerkhoff said. "I tell myself, it's OK. Even though it's a really fast-paced game, I need to get in the mental state and I need to slow everything down and just be really composed."
With the win, Pleasant Valley (10-12) avenges a pair of regular-season losses to the Muskies (11-11) and advances to face No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie Saturday at 5 p.m.
"I think we're coming to a time where we know we can play some good ball," said PV senior Ilah Perez-Johnson, who scored 11 points and was active all night defensively. "Beating them now, it matters the most right now so it's really exciting. We're getting really fired up and we're pumped for Saturday's game."
After Kerkhoff's two free throws, Rylie Moss hit one to cut the lead to four points. PV then missed a pair of free throws but Muscatine's Madi Petersen was unable to draw a foul on a 3-point attempt as time expired to end the game.
Kerkhoff finished with a game-high 16 points and also had five steals in what head coach Jen Goetz called her best game of the season.
"I'm super proud of her for that," Goetz said. "Our young kids grew up a little bit tonight."
You have free articles remaining.
Pleasant Valley forced 24 turnovers in the game and while the Spartans had 14 steals, several of the turnovers were due to either throwing the ball away or because of a backcourt violation. Three more turnovers were prevented by heads-up timeout calls from Muscatine coach Susan Orvis.
"We knew the 2-2-1 was going to be there and we needed to get north-south a little bit more," Orvis said. "We worked on it, I don't think we attacked it as aggressively as we could have. When we did, we had layups. But at the same time, they did a nice job of putting the pressure on and we need to do a better job of handling it."
PV held a 16-7 lead at halftime, but Muscatine cut the lead to 26-22 after three quarters thanks in part to Zoey Long getting her offense going. Muscatine's leading scorer scored 11 points in the second half after being held scoreless in the first 16 minutes.
"We just really wanted to put the first half behind us," Long said. "We knew it wasn't our best performance so we knew we could do better and come out stronger. Our team is really competitive and it showed in the second half."
But with Muscatine trailing 28-27 midway through the fourth quarter, turnovers again became a problem as six straight giveaways allowed PV to open a 34-27 lead with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the game. The Spartans made just enough free throws down the stretch to hang on for the win.
Though the season ends earlier than expected, the future is still quite bright for Muscatine. Despite playing all season without UNI commit Alicia Garcia, the Muskies finished fifth in the MAC and return all but one player.
While Garcia is expected to return next season, her absence helped with the emergence of Petersen (8 points, 5 rebounds) and Moss (3 points, 8 rebounds), and could have the Muskies poised for big things next season.
"This one will stick with them for a while and they'll get to work in the summer," Orvis said. "I think we know we'll have an opportunity; we certainly have to work right. ... I would have loved to have made a little deeper run at this time of year but that just didn't happen and hopefully they're hungry, they'll come back and we just have to turn the page, regroup and get back to work."
Now, despite an up and down regular season, the Spartans are one win away from reaching their eighth straight regional final and feel confident heading into Saturday.
"As a young group, we're kind of fearless right now and tonight was a big win for us," Goetz said. "Now, we get to go to Cedar Rapids Prairie and we're playing with house money. There's nobody across the state of Iowa, besides us here in this locker room, that thinks we can go up there and win and we do. We really, really do and that's our mentality."