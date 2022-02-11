PV's defense benefits from Clemons' energy in 40-31 win at Bettendorf

Pleasant Valley sophomore Jessie Clemons’ energy and effort embodied the Spartans’ strength on defense in a 40-31 win at Bettendorf Friday night to close out the regular season.

The offense wasn’t always there at times, but Class 5A No. 4 PV relied on its swarming defense in a 41-30 win in a contest that was tight in the fourth quarter.

Clemons had just six points with three rebounds, but her defensive motor helped make some key plays late and had a part in PV (19-2, 17-1 Mississippi Athletic Conference) forcing 23 turnovers.

Bettendorf (14-7, 12-5 MAC) trailed 24-20 after three quarters following a Mattie Moats 3-pointer at the buzzer from nearly 25 feet. It was one of three buzzer-beaters in the win for PV, which included an Addie Kerkhoff (13 points) layup off a steal as the final horn sounded. Halle Vice (14 points) also scored off an offensive rebound to finish the first quarter.

The MAC champions opened the game with an 8-0 lead and led 12-6 after the first quarter before scoring only 12 total points in the middle quarters.

When the shots stopped falling, PV relied on its defense, which has allowed the third-fewest points against per game in Class 5A.

Clemons played her part and did the little things in helping PV hold the Bulldogs to 31 points in 32 minutes. She had an offensive rebound after Bettendorf missed the front end of a 1 and 1 to help put things away late.

“I don’t care what sport you coach or play, you want to watch a kid that brings it every single night and just has an engine that goes and wants to win, it’s that kid right there,” PV coach Jennifer Goetz said of Clemons. “She just does anything in her power to get her team to win and I’m glad she wears Pleasant Valley gear, that’s for darn sure.”

PV had 16 turnovers of its own, but Bettendorf often could not capitalize with a bucket or avoid a turnover of its own.

Faith Furness (11 points) and Lillie Petersen (10 points) were the only two to reach double figures for Bettendorf as only four Bulldogs scored.

Goetz said it came down to “grit” to close things out. PV had to earn every bit of the win in comparison to the 59-26 victory over Bettendorf a month ago. PV was without Reagan Pagniano on Friday.

“We talked about it at halftime that I think we live in a world where we think everything should just be perfect and easy,” she said. “They had a fight in them tonight that we expected.

“Tonight was a hard-fought game by both teams and we did enough things on the offensive end to be successful.”

Vice said things started to open up on offense once the defense was clicking on all cylinders.

PV led by four midway through the fourth, but a Kerkhoff 3-pointer put the Spartans up nine a couple minutes later as Bettendorf couldn’t cut the deficit below six to finish. Kerkhoff was 3 of 4 from deep in the game.

“One thing you can always control about the game is your defense and defensive effort,” Vice said. “I think we did great in the second part of the game when we upped our intensity.”

Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt liked his team’s effort despite the loss.

“We’ve been on a five-game winning streak, I like the way we’ve been playing,” he said. “We told our girls after the game, rewind back to the first time we played PV it got out of hand. … Tonight, a totally different game. We really liked that.”

A few more shots and rebounds and fewer turnovers against a lengthy PV group would have made the difference, Tritt said. PV outscored BHS 16-11 in the fourth.

The Bulldogs hope to get healthy with multiple starters dealing with some type of injury. Tritt was pleased with where the Bulldogs finished in the MAC standings when a healthy Bettendorf team was picked to finish fourth in the conference with all-stater Hattie Aanestad, who was injured three games in.

“It’s probably the most injuries I’ve seen in like the last seven years,” he said, “but when the lights turn on, it’s game time.”

PV opens the postseason against Davenport West a week from Saturday and Bettendorf faces Central on Wednesday in the same region as PV. The Spartans fell in the regional opener to Bettendorf last season.

Goetz expects Pagniano to be ready for the postseason next week.

“This team wants to get over the hump," she said. "They want to go through regionals, they want to play in the state tournament, we’re not going to shy away from that.”

