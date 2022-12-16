PV's defense swarms to early lead in win at North Scott

The defensive pressure and length of the Pleasant Valley High School girls basketball team caused issues that North Scott was not able to solve at The Pit on Friday night.

The Class 5A third-ranked Spartans forced 23 turnovers and won the Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle 52-36 as Halle Vice scored a game-high 17 points for PV (6-0, 5-0 MAC).

The Lancers (3-5, 3-3 MAC) trailed 10-0 in the first quarter as PV built a 36-12 halftime lead.

PV coach Jennifer Goetz said her team came out with a good mindset to start the game. PV’s Jessie Clemons scored the first points after two offensive rebounds and an and-one inside.

“I thought the whole first half to be honest we played very solid. Defensively, we were covering a lot of space,” Goetz said. “On offense the ball was moving.”

The Spartans showed balance on offense as Quinn Vice was second on the team with 11 points. Clemons finished with eight points and eight boards and Ragan Pagniano added seven points. Fellow starter Addy Maurer did not score, but drew charges and had a number of nice passes for assists.

The Lancers outscored PV 24-16 in the second half as Cora O’Neil hit 4 of 8 3-pointers to lead the team with 12 points.

“I don’t think in the second half we were bad, we were just very content, very complacent,” Goetz said. “I thought they brought a little more energy and at times we matched it and then we just played content.”

Goetz said The Pit is a tough place to play but it is good preparation. PV has its biggest challenge yet on Saturday against No. 5 West Des Moines Valley in the Winter Tip Off Classic hosted by Johnston High School.

Goetz said the team used its length to its advantage on Friday. PV’s long, outstretched arms led to multiple deflections and North Scott turnovers.

“Not only do we have good length, I feel like we do a good job of knowing how to use our length,” Goetz said. “We do a good job of moving and covering a lot of space. Very happy with our performance tonight.”

Goetz said the team made good decisions with the ball, which makes it tough to beat. It didn’t play a complete 32 minutes, but Goetz said the team was “solid” for 32 minutes.

She said Valley will be an early-season measuring stick on Saturday.

“I’m excited to see what we bring tomorrow and what we learned,” Goetz said. “What we do well, what we don’t do well, and just continue to move the ball forward.”

North Scott coach Devvin Davis thought her team came out flat when it got down big in the first half.

“We knew that they were going to have a crazy amount of ball pressure,” Davis said. “It’s hard to simulate all of that in practice.”

She thought the effort was better in the second half, but the team was out-worked early on to make for an uphill battle.

Not turning the ball over was one of the keys to the game, but Davis said that was not accomplished. The Lancers are also still adjusting to the loss of Hattie Hagedorn to injury.

“They’re tough, that’s a tough group,” Davis said of PV. “I told the girls, playing teams like that is going to make us really good come the end of the season. You’re not going to see the PV’s and the (Davenport) North’s come February. … We just have to take that as preparation for our future.”