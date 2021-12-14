PV's Vice shines as Pleasant Valley girls hold off Wildcats

With University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder in the Davenport North stands, there was reason for Pleasant Valley’s Halle Vice to be nervous.
She wasn’t.
The Spartan standout scored 20 points, including the first eight of the second half, to lead 13th-ranked Pleasant Valley to a 59-42 Mississippi Athletic Conference road win over the Wildcats on Tuesday night.
“I just kind of played my game,” Vice said. “I thought my team did well, too. I didn’t really think too much about what was going on around me. I just focused on the game.”
Pleasant Valley (4-1, 4-1 MAC) led 28-19 at halftime, but Vice scored the first eight points of the second half to stretch the Spartans’ lead to 17 points. She scored on a drive to the basket, then got a steal and a layup. After making one of two free throws, she sank a 3-pointer that forced a North timeout.
"She’s a special basketball player, and I think people are starting to see all this work that she’s put in for years now,” Pleasant Valley coach Jennifer Goetz said of Vice. “She’s feeling confident in herself more than ever. She can score from the outside. She can get to the rim. She can hit pull-up jump shots. She can make free throws. She can score in the post. You name it. That kid can score.”
Pleasant Valley stretched its lead to as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter.
“They have some really athletic kids. They have a lot of talent,” Vice said of the Wildcats. “Our game plan was just to give that first punch each quarter.”
The Spartans frustrated the host Wildcats all game, jumping into passing lanes to come away with 17 steals. Reagan Pagniano had four thefts in the contest while Vice, Addie Kerkhoff and Jessie Clemons had three steals apiece.
“That’s a team that averages 55 points a game, so we knew we had to put the clamps on them a little bit and make life difficult for them,” Goetz said. “I thought our ball pressure was really good tonight. They’re so athletic, and we talked about keeping them in front of us and contesting every single shot. I thought we overall, top to bottom, did a very good job tonight.”
Davenport North (0-6, 0-5 MAC) shot just 33% from the field and 14% from 3-point range in the loss. Journey Houston, who has received an offer from Bluder’s Hawkeyes, scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Wildcats. Divine Bourrage added 10, but the rest of the team combined for just 10 points.
“When you move the ball and you’re really in rhythm, it does become easier to shoot it. Some of that was PV disrupting our rhythm a little bit. But then I don’t think we found our own rhythm either,” North coach Paul Rucker said.
Kerkhoff hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Pleasant Valley. Clemons, playing in her first game this season, scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half to spark the Spartans.
“She didn’t play the first four games, and tonight she was back,” Goetz said of Clemons. “She brings an energy to us that none of us were surprised to see because we saw it last year. Bottom line, we’re a better basketball team with her in the rotation. You saw that tonight.”
Clemons got a steal and a layup to open the scoring. After Kerkhoff sank a 3-pointer, Vice followed with one of her own. Vice then scored a conventional three-point play before getting inside for another basket to put Pleasant Valley up 13-2.
It was quite the show for Bluder as well as Pleasant Valley’s fans.
“She’s definitely got big eyes on her,” Goetz said of Vice. “That’s the great thing about her, she stayed true to who she was. She didn’t let that rattle her. She stayed true to who she is. Her No. 1 goal tonight was for us to win. She obviously was a big part of that.”