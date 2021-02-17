QCT prep report

Muscatine 52, Dubuque Senior 39: Zoey Long scored a game-high 25 points in leading the Muscatine Muskies to the 52-39 Class 5A Substate 3 first round game over Dubuque Senior on Wednesday evening.

Long went 9-of-13 with a pair of 3-pointers, plus was 7-of-12 from the free throw line. All but one of the free throws came with under four minutes left in the game.

Muscatine (9-8), which advances to play Iowa City High on Saturday at City High, iced it late with clutch free throws from Long and senior classmate Rylie Moss.

Senior Madi Petersen also added 12 for the Muskies to go with a team-high eight rebounds.

Marion 59, Clinton 26: The Indians had eight players score in a Class 4A regional opener to end the River Queens season.

Clinton retires at 0-17 and loses four starters to graduation. It returns five players that appeared in at least nine games.

West Liberty 40, Centerville 18: The Class 3A No. 9 West Liberty Comets limited Centerville to a season-low point total and will look for their first trip to the state tournament on Saturday since 1954.