Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa girls basketball team

Player of the year: Tori Michel, Bellevue Marquette, sr.
Michel was named a Class 1A all-state second team selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association for the second straight year and earned third team all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. She averaged 13.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in leading the Mohawks to a 24-2 campaign and the state semifinals for the second consecutive year. Also a four-year state qualifier in swimming, Michel leaves the Mohawks with 796 rebounds and 155 blocks, both school records.
Kelsey Drake, Wilton
Height, year: 5-9, sophomore
Quick hit: All-River Valley Conference elite team selection averaged 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 2.6 assists for the Beavers; shot 50.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line. Scored 46 points — the top single-game mark in the state this season — against Anamosa in January.
Tori Michel, Bellevue Marquette (captain)
Height, year: 6-0, senior
Miranda Peters, Bellevue Marquette
Height, year: 5-11, senior
Quick hit: Class 1A second team IGCA all-state and Tri-Rivers Conference player of the year led the Mohawks with 16.3 points per game as well as 9.7 rebounds and two blocks per contest.
Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine
Height, year: 5-9, junior
Quick hit: Despite missing six games, led the Falcons with 20.3 points and 6.1 steals per game. Also averaged 7.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks to be a first team all-SEISC and Class 2A all-district selection.
Nell Sybesma, Maquoketa
Height, year: 6-0, senior
Quick hit: Third team Class 4A IPSWA all-state and first team all-WAMAC selection led Cardinals with 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.8 blocks while adding 3.6 assists per game.
Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt
Height, year: 5-11, sophomore
Quick hit: First team IPSWA and second team IGCA Class 4A all-state selection averaged 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for the Sabers. Through two seasons, already has over 700 points scored in career to help Sabers reach two straight regional finals.
Second team
Claire Abbott, Northeast
Height, year: 5-8, senior
Key stats: First team RVC and Class 2A all-district selection averaged 13.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks and led the Rebels in every category but assists.
Lindsey Banowetz, Bellevue
Height, year: 5-9, senior
Key stats: RVC elite team selection averaged 16 points, 6.9 rebounds and three steals per game while leading the Comets in every category but blocks.
Anabel Blount, Prince of Peace
Height, year: 5-8, junior
Key stats: First team all-TRC and Class 1A all-district selection averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for 13-10 Irish.
Eryka Dickey, Wapello
Height, year: 5-8, senior
Key stats: All-SEISC and Class 2A district selection averaged 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds to help the Arrows finish 15-6 this season.
Finley Hall, West Liberty
Height, year: 5-7, freshman
Key stats: Third team IPSWA Class 4A all-state selection helped lead the Comets to their first winning season since 1991 and a 19-5 finish. Averaged 12.7 points and six rebounds in first varsity season.
Allie Meadows, Central DeWitt
Height, year: 5-8, sophomore
Key stats: Third team IPSWA all-state selection averaged 15.4 points and 2.3 steals per game for Sabers.
Honorable mention
Bellevue: Mariah Hueneke, so; Teresa Paulsen, jr.; Maddie Schmidt, jr. Bellevue Marquette: Delaney Banowetz, jr.; Halle Kilburg, sr.; Ellie O'Brien, jr. Camanche: Aubrey Carstensen, so; Tarah Wehde, sr. Calamus-Wheatland: Alison Boeckmann, jr.; Addison Luepker, sr.; Hannah Tack, sr.; Karragan Whitman, sr. Central DeWitt: Lauren Cooper, sr.; Talbot Kinney, jr.; Grace Pierce, jr. Columbus: Olivia Carrier, jr. Durant: Ally Happ, so; Kylie Kay, sr; Kira Schult, sr. Easton Valley: RaeAnn Carlson, sr.; Sydney McNeil, jr. Louisa-Muscatine: Raegan Downing, jr.,; McKenna Hohenadel, so.; Hailey Sanders, sr. Maquoketa: Autumn Dykstra, sr.; Cari Pickup, sr.; Abbi Strathman, sr. Midland: Arianna Hacke, jr.; Allison Paulsen, so. North Cedar: Jenna Syring, jr.; Kayla Syring, sr. Northeast: Alexis Ehlers, jr.; Emma Fowler, jr. Prince of Peace: Isabel Hansen, jr.; Lilly Isenhour, so.; Paige Kuehl, jr. Tipton: Rachel Bierman, sr.; Kamryn Chapman, sr. Wapello: Sammy Ewart, jr.; Holly Massner, sr.; Lindsy Massner, so.; Madyson Reid, sr. West Liberty: Macy Daufeldt, so.; Janey Gingerich, jr.; Sailor Hall, so. Wilton: Ella Caffrey, so.
