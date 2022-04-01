Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa girls basketball team

Player of the year: Kelsey Drake, sr., Wilton
Headed to play volleyball at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Drake made an indelible mark on Wilton's basketball program. She finished her career with at least 15 single-game, season or career records. The first team all-stater by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association averaged a Class 2A-best 24.1 points per game along with 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game while shooting 51.7% from the field and 82% at the line. Drake closed her career with a school-record 1,562 points. She led the Beavers in scoring in 21 of their 23 games.
First team
Name;School;Position;Year;Noteworthy
Ella Caffery;Wilton;5-10;Sr.;IGCA 2A all-district, all-RVC South, 14.2 points, 9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 2.4 blocks per game, 49% FGs, helped team to 14-win season
Kaylee Corbin;Louisa-Muscatine;6-1;Sr.;IPSWA and IGCA 2A first team all-state, IGCA all-district, SEISC North player of year, 22.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals per game
Macy Daufeldt;West Liberty;6-0;Sr.;IPSWA 3A first team all-state, IGCA all-state second team, RVC Elite, IGCA all-district, 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3 steals per game
Kelsey Drake;Wilton;5-10;Sr.;IPSWA and IGCA first team all-state in 2A, IGCA all-district, RVC Elite, 2A-best 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals per game
Finley Hall;West Liberty;5-7;Jr.;IPSWA second team all-state in 3A, IGCA all-district, RVC Elite, 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals per game, 2.2 made 3s per game
Lilly Isenhour;Prince of Peace;5-9;Sr.;Tri-Rivers East Division Player of Year, averaged 15.5 points, 12.3 rebounds (five offensive), 3.3 assists, 2.7 steals per game, 46% FGs
Second team
Tenley Cavanagh;Maquoketa;5-7;Sr.;all-Wamac East Division first team, 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals per game, team-high 44 made 3s
Sailor Hall;West Liberty;5-6;Sr.;all-RVC South Division, 8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3.3 steals per game, 68% FTs
Kahlie Hill;Cal-Wheat;6-1;So.;all-Tri Rivers East first team, team-best 13.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1.3 blocks per game, 52% FGs, 79% FTs
Lindsy Massner;Wapello;5-8;Sr.;all-SEISC North first team, 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2 steals per game
Jackie Miller;Maquoketa;6-2;Sr;all-Wamac East Division second team, 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game, 48% FGs
Addy Widel;Cal-Wheat;5-7;Sr.;all-Tri Rivers East first team, 13 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals per game, school's career leader in 3s
Honorable mention
Calamus-Wheatland: Emily Boeckmann, so.
Camanche: Emerson Crigger, jr.; Danika Dodson, sr.
Durant: Isabelle DeLong, so.; Ally Happ, sr.
Easton Valley: Renee Hartung, sr.
Louisa-Muscatine: McKenna Hohenadel, sr.
Northeast: Alyssa Fowler, jr.; Brylnnlin Kroymann, sr.
Prince of Peace: Sarah Moeller, jr.; Kaelyn Goodsman, sr.
Tipton: Carly Langenberg, so.
Wapello: Tatum Wolford, so.; Serah Shafer, sr.
West Liberty: Pearson Hall, fr.; Sophie Buysse, fr.
Wilton: Charlotte Brown, jr.; Mallory Lange, sr.