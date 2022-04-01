Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa girls basketball team

Player of the year: Kelsey Drake, sr., Wilton

Headed to play volleyball at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Drake made an indelible mark on Wilton's basketball program. She finished her career with at least 15 single-game, season or career records. The first team all-stater by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association averaged a Class 2A-best 24.1 points per game along with 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game while shooting 51.7% from the field and 82% at the line. Drake closed her career with a school-record 1,562 points. She led the Beavers in scoring in 21 of their 23 games.