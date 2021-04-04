Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa girls basketball team

Player of the year: Kylee Sanders, sr., Louisa-Muscatine
Sanders was dominant in her final prep basketball season for the Falcons, averaging a double-double with 23.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game along with 5.4 steals and 3.3 assists per contest. The 5-foot-10 guard, in 16 starts, had a double-double in 10 games. Signed to play softball at the University of Northern Iowa, Sanders was a second-team all-state selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association in Class 2A after averaging the seventh most points, regardless of classification, in the state. She finished with school records in career points (1,365), steals (363) and 3-pointers (85).
First team
Name;School;Height;Year;Noteworthy
Anabel Blount;Prince of Peace;5-8;Sr.;Reached the career 1,000-point mark, career high 37.5% 3-pointers, 15.0 ppg., 7.4 rpg.
Macy Daufeldt;West Liberty;6-0;Jr.;Class 3A IPSWA first-team all-state, RVC Elite Team member, 14.4 ppg., 7.9 rpg., 45.3% FGs
Kelsey Drake;Wilton;5-9;Jr.;Class 2A all-state selection by the IPSWA and IGCA, unanimous RVC Elite Team member, 19.8 ppg., 8.1 rpg., 75.4% FTs
Finley Hall;West Liberty;5-7;So.;Class 3A all-state selection by the IPSWA and IGCA, RVC Elite Team member, 14.8 ppg., 5.4 rpg., 2.6 spg.
Teresa Paulsen;Bellevue;5-11;Sr.;Unanimous RVC Elite Team member, 12.1 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 4.3 bpg., 54.2% FGs
Kylee Sanders;Louisa-Muscatine;5-10;Sr.;Class 2A IGCA second-team all-state, 23.3 ppg., 11.6 rpg., 3.3 apg., 5.4 spg., school-record 1,365 career points
Second team
Name;School;Height;Year;Noteworthy
Rachel Bierman;Tipton;5-7;Sr.;RVC South Team member, 14.2 ppg., 10.2 rpg., 2.1 spg., 47.5% FGs
Ella Caffery;Wilton;5-9;Jr.;RVC South Team member, 10.8 ppg., 9.1 rpg., 3.0 bpg., 41.8% FGs
Sailor Hall;West Liberty;5-6;Jr.;RVC South Team member, 13.0 ppg., 4.9 apg., 3.7 spg.
Ally Happ;Durant;5-6;Jr.;RVC South Team member, team-high 13.0 ppg. and 5.2 rpg., 39.2% FGs
Lily Isenhour;Prince of Peace;5-9;Jr.;Team-high 51% FGs and 11.5 rpg., 11.0 ppg, 2.2 spg.
Ellie Rickertsen;Northeast;5-6;Jr.;RVC North Team member, 11.5 ppg., 2.4 spg., 78.1% FTs
Honorable mention
Bellevue: Kalesia DeShaw, so.; Julia Penniston, sr.; Audrey Wedeking, sr.
Calamus-Wheatland: Alison Boeckmann, sr.; Kahlie Hill, fr.; Addy Widel, jr.
Camanche: Aubrey Carstensen, jr.; Maddie Michels, sr.
Durant: Halle Collier, sr.
Easton Valley: Liviah Johnson, sr.; Renee Hartung, jr.; Sydney McNeil, sr.
Louisa-Muscatine: Kaylee Corbin, jr.; Raegan Downing, sr.; McKenna Hohenadel, jr.; Hannah McConnaha, sr.
Maquoketa: Tenley Cavanagh, jr.; Carley Davis, jr.; Madilyn Lemke, sr.; CJ Yeager, jr.
Midland: Arianna Hacke, sr.; Ella Rupp, sr.
North Cedar: Jenna Syring, sr.
Northeast: Emma Fowler, sr.; Alexis Ehlers, sr.; Valerie Spooner, sr.
Prince of Peace: Isabel Hansen, sr.; Paige Kuehl, jr.
Tipton: Alex Hoffman, sr.; Allison Nash, sr.
Wapello: Toni Bohlen, sr.; Sammy Ewart, sr.; Lindsy Massner, jr.; Sammy Ewart, sr.
West Liberty: Janey Gingerich, sr.; Averi Goodale, sr.