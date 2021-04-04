Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa girls basketball team

Player of the year: Kylee Sanders, sr., Louisa-Muscatine

Sanders was dominant in her final prep basketball season for the Falcons, averaging a double-double with 23.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game along with 5.4 steals and 3.3 assists per contest. The 5-foot-10 guard, in 16 starts, had a double-double in 10 games. Signed to play softball at the University of Northern Iowa, Sanders was a second-team all-state selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association in Class 2A after averaging the seventh most points, regardless of classification, in the state. She finished with school records in career points (1,365), steals (363) and 3-pointers (85).