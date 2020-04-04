Quad-Cities All-Metro girls basketball team

Iowa player of the year: Grace Boffeli, North Scott, sr.
Boffeli had one of the most dominant individual seasons in recent Quad-City area history. The two-time Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year averaged 28.9 points and 12.3 rebounds per game this season for the 26-0 Lancers, finishing as the second-leading scorer in Iowa regardless of class. A repeat first team all-stater, Boffeli heads to UNI as the second leading scorer in conference history with 1,632 points and third with 957 career rebounds. Won three state titles in four seasons with the Lancers and was a repeat captain of the Class 4A all-tournament team.
Illinois player of the year: Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo, so
Ludwig broke out this season to lead the Maple Leafs to a Western Big 6 championship in their first season in the league. She averaged 17.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as the Maple Leafs finished 24-7. A third team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-stater and AP honorable mention selection, Ludwig also earned first team all-conference honors. She scored 536 points this season, third most in Geneseo program history.
Grace Boffeli, North Scott (Iowa captain)
Height, year: 6-1, senior
Honors/stats: Earned repeat first team all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association; repeat Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and repeat captain of the Iowa Class 4A all-tournament team. Averaged 28.9 points and 12.3 rebounds.
Quick hit: A three-time first team all-metro selection and UNI signee finished career second in MAC history with 1,632 points and third with 975 rebounds to help the Lancers win three state titles in the last four years.
Presley Case, North Scott
Height, year: 5-4, senior
Honors/stats: A second team all-state selection by both the IPSWA and the IGCA and was also a Class 4A all-tournament team selection. Averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals and was second in the state regardless of class with 177 assists.
Quick hit: A repeat first-team all-metro selection finished as North Scott's all-time leader with 453 career assists. Headed to St. Ambrose, Case averaged 10.3 points, five assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals over her entire career.
Camry Dillie, Davenport North
Height, year: 5-7, senior
Honors/stats: A third team Class 5A all-state selection by the IPSWA and a first team all-MAC selection averaged 11.4 points and four rebounds per game. In the final 10 games of the season, averaged 13.9 points, a stretch that saw the Wildcats go 8-2.
Quick hit: Four-year varsity player is headed to Cardinal Stritch after helping the Wildcats finish second in the MAC and reach a regional final. Finishes career with 729 points and 230 rebounds.
Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo (Illinois captain)
Height, year: 5-10, sophomore
Honors/stats: Third team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state selection and honorable mention selection by the Associated Press averaged 17.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Quick hit: Helped lead the Maple Leafs to their first ever Western Big 6 title. Scored 536 points this year, third-highest single season total in Geneseo history.
Cierra McNamee, Moline
Height, year: 5-11, senior
Honors/stats: IBCA special mention all-state and first team all-Western Big 6 selection averaged 14.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game to help the Maroons finish 20-13.
Quick hit: Headed to Illinois Central College in the fall, McNamee finished career with 827 points and 652 rebounds. Her 390 rebounds this season was second all-time in Moline history.
Hannah Simmer, Rock Island
Height, year: 5-10, senior
Honors/stats: Third team Class 3A IBCA all-state selection and honorable mention honors by the AP and was a repeat first team all-WB6 selection. Averaged 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds along with 1.5 steals per game.
Quick hit: Rock Island captain finished career with 874 points and 487 rebounds and helped the revamped Rocks finish 23-10 and finish tied for second in the Western Big 6 this season.
Second team
Maddi Barickman, Geneseo
Height, year: 5-10, junior
Quick hit: Second team all-WB6 selection averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for Maple Leafs.
Jasmine Bell, United Township
Height, year: 5-8, senior
Quick hit: Second team all-WB6 selection led the Illinois metro Quad-Cities in scoring at 17.9 points and added 6.6 rebounds per game for Panthers.
Zoey Long, Muscatine
Height, year: 5-5, junior
Quick hit: School's career 3-point leader with 126, averaged 13 points per game to help team finish .500 despite being without UNI commit Alicia Garcia all season.
A.J. Schubert, Assumption
Height, year: 6-1, freshman
Quick hit: Second team all-MAC selection averaged 9.9 points and seven rebounds to help lead the Knights to the Class 3A state tournament.
Bella Sims, Davenport North
Height, year: 5-4, junior
Quick hit: Repeat first team all-MAC selection averaged 9.1 points, 4.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds and two steals per game for Wildcats.
Bralee Trice, Moline
Height, year: 5-9, junior
Quick hit: Second team all-WB6 honoree averaged 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Maroons.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Sam Coleman, sr.; Avrie Schmidt, so.; Assumption: Dawsen Dorsey, so.; Natalie Moore, sr.; Corey Whitlock, sr. Bettendorf: Emma Dennison, sr.; Maggie Erpelding, sr.; Ashley Fountain, jr.; Grace McKenzie, sr.; Kaalyn Petersen, sr. Clinton: Mackenzie Cooley, jr.; Elle Davis, jr.; Molly Shannon, jr. Davenport Central: Acorionna Lard, jr.; Bria Clark, so.; Sydney George, jr.; Adriauna Mayfield, so. Davenport North: Anne Awour, sr.; Jordan Burch, jr.; Me'Kiyah Harris, jr.; Ivy Wilmington, jr. Davenport West: Madison Fuller, sr.; Kaitlynn Powell, so. Geneseo: Ali Rapps, so.; Danielle Beach, fr.; Abbi Barickman, jr.. Moline: Kelsi Curtis, sr.; Kadence Tatum, so.; Muscatine: Madi Petersen, jr.; Emily Woepking, sr. North Scott: Brooke Kilburg, sr.; Adriane Latham, sr.; Sam Scott, jr. Pleasant Valley: Regan Denny, sr.; Addie Kerkhoff, so.; Ilah Perez-Johnson, sr.; Rock Island: Brooklynn Larson, jr.; Imari McDuffy, so. United Township: Jade Hunter, jr.
