Quad-Cities All-Metro girls basketball team

Iowa player of the year: Halle Vice, jr., Pleasant Valley

After an all-state season on the volleyball court, which culminated with a state championship, Vice was one of the state's top talents on the hardwood. The 6-foot-1 wing spurred the Spartans to 22 wins, an outright Mississippi Athletic Conference title and state quarterfinal victory over Iowa City High. She was chosen to the 5A all-tournament team along with receiving first team all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association. Vice led the Spartans in points, rebounds, free throws and 3-pointers while finishing second in assists and steals.

Illinois player of the year: Kammie Ludwig, sr., Geneseo

For the third straight year, Ludwig is the Illinois Quad-Cities player of the year. The Providence College signee led Geneseo to its first No. 1 state ranking in school history this season and a Big 6 Conference championship. The team's only double-digit scorer at 24 points per game, Ludwig was a first team all-state selection in Class 3A by the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. She was the Dearrel Bates Most Valuable Player of the IHMVCU Shootout and powered Geneseo to a State Farm Holiday Classic title. The Maple Leafs finished the year 31-2 and won a regional championship.

FIRST TEAM

Journey Houston, Davenport North

Height, year: 5-10, freshman

Noteworthy: Already with scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Michigan, Houston was fourth in Iowa Class 5A scoring (20.9 ppg.) and rebounding (10.6 rpg.) while shooting 58.3% from the field. She was second team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association. A first team all-MAC choice, Houston also averaged 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game for a North team which finished above .500.

Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo

Height, year: 5-10, senior

Noteworthy: Signed to continue her career in the Big East at Providence College, Ludwig left an indelible mark on the Geneseo program. She owns the school's career (1,881) and single-season (791) scoring records along with the most 3-pointers in a season (73) and the highest single-season free throw percentage (84.3%). Ludwig was Big 6 Conference MVP and 3A first team all-state by the Illinois Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Imari McDuffy, Rock Island

Height, year: 5-5, senior

Noteworthy: The point guard was a first team all-Big 6 selection and third team all-state in 3A by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. She was honorable mention all-state by the Associated Press. McDuffy was fourth in the Big 6 in scoring at 12.1 points per game along with leading the league in steals (47) and assists per game (4.7). In a mid-December victory over Sterling, McDuffy compiled 21 points, 10 assists, five steals and four rebounds.

Allie Meadows, Central DeWitt

Height, year: 5-8, senior

Noteworthy: Off to play basketball at Western Illinois University next season, the four-year starter led the Sabers in scoring at 16.4 points per game. The point guard averaged 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals per contest in helping Central DeWitt reach the Class 4A state tournament for a second straight year. Meadows was first team all-MAC, all-district, first team all-state by the IPSWA and second team by the IGCA. She closed her career with 1,220 points.

Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt

Height, year: 5-11, senior

Noteworthy: Despite battling through injury for much of the season, the four-year starter and Illinois State recruit recorded 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for a 19-win squad which made the state tournament. Finishing her career with 1,399 points and 506 rebounds, Veach was first team all-MAC, first team all-district, first team all-state in 4A by the IPSWA and second team by the IGCA. She had a season-high 22 points in a win over Davenport North.

Halle Vice, Pleasant Valley

Height, year: 6-1, junior

Noteworthy: The Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year spurred the Spartans to a league championship and their first state tournament win in program history. Named first team all-state in 5A by the IPSWA and IGCA along with all-district, Vice scored 30 or more points in two postseason games. With multiple Division I offers, Vice finished the season averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game — all ranking among the top five in the MAC.

Second team

Name;School;Height;Year;Noteworthy

Lorena Awou;United Township;6-4;So.;Second team all-Big 6, 10.6 points, 13.1 rebounds per game, had 24 points, 24 rebounds vs. Rock Island, 28 blocks

Lauren Golinghorst;North Scott;5-11;Jr.;IPSWA 4A third team all-state, first team all-MAC, averaged team-best 14 points, 7 rebounds per game, 75% FTs

Lillie Petersen;Bettendorf;6-0;Jr.;IPSWA and IGCA 5A third team all-state, IGCA all-district, first team all-MAC, 15.3 points, 12 rebounds, 2.4 steals per game, 77% FTs

A.J. Schubert;Assumption;6-1;Jr.;IGCA 3A first team all-state, third team IPSWA, all-district, first team all-MAC, averaged 13 points, 6.4 rebounds per game

Kadence Tatum;Moline;5-3;Sr.;First team all-Big 6, 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds per game, MVP of Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star game, Augustana College recruit

Annie Wirth;Geneseo;6-1;Jr.;First team all-Big 6, averaged 9.2 points, team-best 8.3 rebounds, team-high 85 steals, 56.5% FGs for 31-win Maple Leafs

Honorable mention

Alleman: Audrey Erickson, so.; Clair Hulke, so.; Averi Rangel, sr.

Assumption: Dawsen Dorsey, sr.; Maddy Nigey, so.

Bettendorf: Izzy Appel, sr.; Faith Furness, jr.; Kate McAleer, sr.

Central DeWitt: Kylee DeVore, sr.; Lauren Walker, fr.

Clinton: Veronica Ramirez, jr.; Emma Riessen, so.

Davenport Central: Bria Clark, sr.; Adriauna Mayfield, sr.; Aniah Smith, sr.

Davenport North: Divine Bourrage, fr.; Kyra Taylor, so.

Geneseo: Danielle Beach, jr.; Jordan Porter, sr.; Ali Rapps, sr.

Moline: Caroline Hazen, sr.; Bella Smith, sr.; Samantha Veto, jr.

Muscatine: Grace Bode, sr.; Jazmeriah Jones, jr.;

North Scott: Kayla Fountain, jr.; Hattie Hagedorn, jr.; Cora O'Neill, jr.

Pleasant Valley: Jessie Clemons, so.; Addie Kerkoff, sr.; Reagan Pagniano, fr.

Rock Island: Kayla Rice, jr.; Danee' Robinson, jr.; Bri Stewart, sr.

United Township: Karina Castaneda-Villapando, jr.; Tia Lewis, so.; Kaylie Pena, so.

