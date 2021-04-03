Quad-Cities All-Metro girls basketball team

Iowa player of the year: Taylor Veach, jr., Central DeWitt
In Central DeWitt's inaugural year as a member of the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Veach was the focal point of its offense. The 6-foot forward averaged a league best 19.1 points per game and was named the MAC player of the year. Committed to Illinois State, Veach was a consensus Class 4A first team all-state player, selected by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. Veach had a season-high 28 points against Washington on Feb. 20.
Illinois player of the year: Kammie Ludwig, jr., Geneseo
Ludwig is the Illinois metro player of the year for the second consecutive season. She averaged 21.2 points per game and helped lead the Maple Leafs to an unofficial Western Big 6 Conference title, their second since joining the league. Ludwig surpassed 1,000 career points in the COVID-19 shortened season in a game against United Township. The first team all-Big 6 selection, who recently received an offer from Providence, has 1,090 career points going into her senior season.
FIRST TEAM
Ashley Fountain, North Scott
Height, year: 5-8, senior
Honors/stats: First team all-MAC and Class 4A second team all-state by Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association, Fountain averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
Quick hit: In her first season with the Lancers, Fountain was the leading scorer on a squad which went 16-3 and reached the semifinals of the state tournament.
Brooklynn Larson, Rock Island
Height, year: 5-8, senior
Honors/stats: The first team all-Western Big 6 selection recorded 13.5 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game for the Rocks while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc and nearly 66% at the foul line.
Quick hit: One of two players to average double figures in points for Rock Island, Larson accounted for 33 of the team's 74 made 3-pointers.
Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo
Height, year: 5-10, junior
Honors/stats: Selected to the Western Big 6 Conference first team by the coaches, she averaged a team-high 21.2 points per game. Ludwig also collected 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.
Quick hit: In the conference finale against Sterling, a game in which Geneseo was without four starters, Ludwig scored 19 of her game-high 31 points in the first half to lead Geneseo to a 75-64 win.
Bella Sims, Davenport North
Height, year: 5-4, senior
Honors/stats: Sims was named to the Class 5A all-state teams by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association along with earning first team all-MAC honors. She averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
Quick hit: The guard and three-year starter ranked among the top five in the MAC in scoring, assists, steals, field goal percentage and 3-pointers made per game.
Bralee Trice, Moline
Height, year: 5-9, senior
Honors/stats: Chosen first team all-Western Big 6 by the coaches, the Division I Bellarmine University commit registered 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting a team-best 79.2% from the foul line.
Quick hit: Trice eclipsed 1,000 career points in a win over Alleman on March 5, a game in which she led the Maroons with 20 points.
Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt
Height, year: 6-0, junior
Honors/stats: Voted MAC player of the year by the coaches and Class 4A first team all-state by the IPSWA and IGCA, Veach averaged 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field.
Quick hit: The southpaw, who steered the Sabers to the state tournament for the first time since 2011 this winter, goes into her senior season with 1,057 points, 354 records and 130 assists.
Second team
Name;School;Height;Year;Noteworthy
Hattie Aanestad;Bettendorf;5-8;So.;Class 5A third team all-state by the IPSWA, 13.3 ppg., 37.6% FGs, 33.3% 3s, 71.4% FTs
Jade Hunter;United Township;5-10;Sr.;Second team All-Big 6, 16.5 ppg., 8.6 rpg., 2.3 spg., reached 1,000 career points
Allison Meadows;Central DeWitt;5-8;Jr.;First team All-MAC, Class 4A first team IPSWA all-state guard, 15.8 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 2.9 apg.
A.J. Schubert;Assumption;6-1;So.;First team All-MAC, 12.5 ppg., 6.9 rpg., 1.1 bpg., 51.1% FGs
Samantha Scott;North Scott;5-9;Sr.;Class 4A third team IPSWA and IGCA all-state player, second team All-MAC, 10.2 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 35.0% 3s
Annie Wirth;Geneseo;6-1;So.;Second team All-Big 6, averaged 11.2 ppg., 9.9 rpg., 3.2 spg., 1.2 bpg.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Clair Hulke, fr.; Averi Schmidt, jr.
Assumption: Dawsen Dorsey, jr.; Maddie Loken, jr.; Olivia Wardlow, sr.; Anna Wohlers, sr.
Bettendorf: Izzy Appel, jr.; Faith Furness, so.; Lillie Petersen, so.
Central DeWitt: Natalie Butler, jr.; Talbot Kinney, sr.; Grace Pierce, sr.
Clinton: Mackenzie Cooley, sr.; Molly Shannon, sr.
Davenport Central: Bria Clark, jr.; Sydney George, sr.; Acorianna Lard, sr.; Adriauna Mayfield, jr.
Davenport North: Jordan Burch, sr.; Me'Kiyah Harris, sr.; Kyra Taylor, fr.; Ivy Wilmington, sr.
Davenport West: Kylee DeVore, jr.; Kaitlyn Powell, jr.; Ashlyn Utterback, sr.
Geneseo: Abbi Barickman, sr.; Maddi Barickman, sr.; Ali Rapps, jr.
Moline: Caroline Hazen, jr.; Nadi McDowell-Nunn, jr.; Kadence Tatum, jr.; Bella Smith, jr.
Muscatine: Zoey Long, sr.; Rylie Moss, sr.; Madi Petersen, sr.
North Scott: Hattie Hagedorn, so.; Makayla Farnum, fr.; Lexi Ward, so.
Pleasant Valley: Jessie Clemons, fr.; Addie Kerkhoff, jr.; Halle Vice, so.; Emily Wood, sr.