Quad-Cities All-Metro girls basketball team

Iowa player of the year: Taylor Veach, jr., Central DeWitt

In Central DeWitt's inaugural year as a member of the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Veach was the focal point of its offense. The 6-foot forward averaged a league best 19.1 points per game and was named the MAC player of the year. Committed to Illinois State, Veach was a consensus Class 4A first team all-state player, selected by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. Veach had a season-high 28 points against Washington on Feb. 20.

Illinois player of the year: Kammie Ludwig, jr., Geneseo

Ludwig is the Illinois metro player of the year for the second consecutive season. She averaged 21.2 points per game and helped lead the Maple Leafs to an unofficial Western Big 6 Conference title, their second since joining the league. Ludwig surpassed 1,000 career points in the COVID-19 shortened season in a game against United Township. The first team all-Big 6 selection, who recently received an offer from Providence, has 1,090 career points going into her senior season.

FIRST TEAM

Ashley Fountain, North Scott

Height, year: 5-8, senior