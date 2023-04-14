Iowa player of the year: Halle Vice, Pleasant Valley

The Marquette University signee had a banner senior season in leading Pleasant Valley to an undefeated season and its first state championship in program history. The 6-foot-1 Vice was named Class 5A first team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association. She was selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and captain of the all-tournament team at state.

Vice, who finished her career as PV's all-time leading scorer with 1,399 points, averaged a team-best 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.7 assists per game. She shot 57% from the field and nearly 40% from beyond the arc.

Illinois player of the year: Kayla Rice, Rock Island

Averaging 20.6 points per game in conference play, Rice accounted for almost 42% of Rock Island's offensive production. The senior was named first team All-Western Big 6, honorable mention all-state in Class 3A by the Associated Press and special mention all-state by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Off to play at Division II Illinois-Springfield, Rice averaged 5.3 rebounds, a league-best 4.8 steals and 2.9 assists per contest. She poured in 43 shots from beyond the arc in 14 Big 6 games, 15 more than any other player. Rice was named most valuable player of the IHMVCU Shootout in January after compiling 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a comeback win over North Scott.

FIRST TEAM

Danielle Beach, Geneseo

Height, year: 5-10, senior

Noteworthy: Beach was recognized as second team all-state in Class 3A by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and honorable mention all-state by the Associated Press. The first team All-Big 6 recipient averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals for a Geneseo squad which captured its fourth straight Big 6 title. Off to play basketball and soccer at Monmouth College, Beach closed her career with more than 1,000 points for the Maple Leafs.

Journey Houston, Davenport North

Height, year: 5-11, sophomore

Noteworthy: Named Class 5A first team all-state by the IGCA and second team by the IPSWA, Houston averaged 18.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.6 assists per game for a 21-win squad which reached the state tournament for the second time in program history. Houston, who shot a MAC-best 58.9%, had a season-high 30 points and 18 boards in a win over Muscatine. The first team All-MAC choice, who is garnering Division I looks, has 912 points in two seasons.

Clair Hulke, Alleman



Height, year: 5-11, junior

Noteworthy: Hulke registered 21.9 points and six boards a game in conference play. She was selected as first team All-Big 6, third team all-state by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and honorable mention all-state by the AP in 2A. Hulke paced the Big 6 in free-throw percentage (.762) and 3-point percentage (.404) in spurring the Pioneers to a regional final and 8-6 conference record. Hulke poured in a Big 6-best 35 points in a win over Rock Island in December.

Reagan Pagniano, Pleasant Valley



Height, year: 5-7, sophomore

Noteworthy: Selected second team all-state in Class 5A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, Pagniano was the second-leading scorer on a state title team. She averaged 12.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 steals while shooting nearly 79% from the free-throw line. The all-district and second team All-MAC recipient was second in the league in 3-point shooting at 42.8%. In the state final, the point guard buried four free throws in the final 31 seconds to secure the victory.

Kayla Rice, Rock Island

Height, year: 5-6, senior

Noteworthy: The three-sport standout flourished on the court for a .500 Rocks team, leading them in scoring (20.6 ppg.), assists (40), steals (67) and 3-point makes (43) in Big 6 play. In her final game in a Rock Island uniform, she had 28 points and was named MVP of the Pepsi Iowa vs. Illinois Senior All-Star Game. Signed to play at Division II Illinois-Springfield, Rice had multiple conference games with at least 30 points, including 33 in a win over United Township.

Halle Vice, Pleasant Valley

Height, year: 6-1, senior

Noteworthy: Closing her career with a school-record 1,399 points, including a 40-point game this past season, Vice was the conference's leading scorer at 20.5 points per contest. She also was among the top five in the MAC in steals and assists per game. The first team all-stater and conference player of the year was second in the MAC in field goal percentage (.571) and fourth in 3-point percentage (.398). She tallied double figures in all 26 games for the Spartans.

Second team

Name;School;Height;Year;Noteworthy

Divine Bourrage;Davenport North;6-0;So.;First team All-MAC and third team all-state by IPSWA and IGCA, point guard averaged 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.7 steals per game for state tourney team.

Jessie Clemons;Pleasant Valley;5-10;Jr.;Third team all-state by IPSWA, she led MAC in steals (110), averaged 9.6 points and 3 rebounds per game. She shot team-best 46% from beyond arc and 82.4% at foul line.

Lauren Golinghorst;North Scott;5-11;Sr.;First team All-MAC and 4A third team all-state choice by IPSWA, she recorded team-best 16.5 points a game to go with 6.5 boards. Posted season-best 27 points vs. Central DeWitt.

Lillie Petersen;Bettendorf;6-0;Sr.;First team All-MAC and third team all-state by IPSWA and IGCA, she compiled 15 points and league-best 13.4 rebounds per game. Had season-high 32 points in a win over Central DeWitt.

Lauren Walker;Central DeWitt;5-8;So.;First team All-MAC and second team all-state in 4A by IPSWA, she averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Turned in season-high 26 points in IHMVCU Shootout vs. Sherrard.

Annie Wirth;Geneseo;6-0;Sr.;University of Iowa track & field signee was first team All-Big 6 and special mention all-state in 3A by IBCA, she averaged 13.8 points, 7.5 boards and 2.8 steals along with shooting 53% from the field.

Honorable mention

Alleman: Audrey Erickson, jr.

Assumption: Annika Kotula, sr.; Maddy Nigey, jr.; Ava Schubert, sr.; Jessie Wardlow, sr.

Bettendorf: Kayla Fountain, sr.; Faith Furness, sr.

Central DeWitt: EmmaGrace Hartman, sr.; Reagan Hofer, sr.

Clinton: Veronica Ramirez, sr.; Emma Riessen, jr.

Davenport Central: Addisen Ford, sr.

Davenport North: Alyvia McCorkle, fr.; Kyra Taylor, jr.; Mariah Thompson, sr.

Geneseo: Mia Kelly, jr.

Moline: Paige Melton, sr.; Sam Veto, sr.

Muscatine: Jazzy Jones, sr.; Brylee Seaman, jr.

North Scott: Makayla Farnum, jr.; Cora O'Neill, sr.; Sydney Skarich, jr.

Pleasant Valley: Addy Maurer, so.; Quinn Vice, so.

Rock Island: KaZaria Bell, fr.

United Township: Lorena Awou, jr.; Tia Lewis, jr.; Kaylie Pena, jr.