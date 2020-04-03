Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois girls basketball team

Player of the year: Sidney Garrett, Riverdale, sr.
The forward earned second team all-state honors in Class 2A from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and was honorable mention all-state by the Associated Press. A unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division selection, she averaged 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 1.5 assists per game for a team which finished fourth at the state tournament.
First team
Gracey Damron, Kewanee
G/F, Sr.
Unanimous first team all-Three Rivers East Division; averaged 16 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals per game
Sidney Garrett, Riverdale
F, Sr.
Class 2A second team all-state by IBCA, honorable mention all-state AP; averaged 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals per game
Carly Gillen, Monmouth-Roseville
F, Sr.
First team all-state in 2A by AP, third team all-state by IBCA, first team all-West Central North; averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 assists per game
Emily Miller, Annawan
C, Jr.
First team all-Lincoln Trail Conference; averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.5 assists per game
Lexi Nichols, Wethersfield
G, Sr.
Class 1A honorable mention all-state by AP, special mention all-state by IBCA, first team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 17.5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals per game
Karli Stineman, Mercer County
G/F, Sr.
First team all-Lincoln Trail; averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals per game
Second team
Taylor Barber, Sherrard
G, Jr.
Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division first team; averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game
Madison Haynes, West Carroll
G/F, Jr.
Second team all-Northwest Upstate Illini South Division; averaged 10.5 points, 6 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2 blocks per game
Shae Hanrahan, Riverdale
F, Jr.
First team all-Three Rivers West Division; averaged 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals for 2A state qualifier
Kierney McDonald, Rockridge
F, So.
Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division first team; averaged 11 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block per contest
Keegan Rico, Annawan
G, Sr.
All-Lincoln Trail Conference second team; averaged 11.5 points, 3 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game
Emily Schipper, Fulton
F, Sr.
Unanimous all-Three Rivers West Division first team; averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 2 assists, 1.5 blocks per contest
Honorable mention
Annawan -- Cassidy Miller, so.; Kaley Peterson, sr.; Reese Randall, sr.
Erie-Prophetstown -- Makenzie Glassburn, jr.; Ella Heyvaert, jr.
Fulton -- Kylie Collachia, jr.; Liz Fish, jr.
Kewanee -- Haley Heeren, sr.; Aly Shafer, sr.
Mercer County -- Bella Cuellar, jr.; Maggie Harrison, sr.; Ericka Sedam, sr.
Monmouth-Roseville -- Lily Cundiff, sr.; Ryley Huston, jr.; Kelci Shelton, jr.
Morrison -- Kendra Fisher, so.; Shelby Veltrop, fr.
Orion -- Riley Filler, jr.; Hailey James, jr.
Ridgewood -- Brecken Adamson, jr.; Kendall Lewis, jr.
Riverdale -- Lauren Lodico, jr.; Katelyn Oleson, jr.; Molly Sharp, jr.; Brooke Smeltzly, sr.
Rockridge -- Madison Heisch, so.
Sherrard -- Sydney Adamson, so.; Emma Hofmann, sr.; Carley Whitsell, sr.
United -- Luci Kane, so.; Jennifer Shimmin, jr.
Wethersfield -- Gabi Robinson, sr.; Kaitlyn Witte, sr.
West Carroll -- Kylie Hill, so.; Natalie Hughes, jr.
