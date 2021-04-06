Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois girls basketball team

Player of the year: Shae Hanrahan, sr., Riverdale
Named Class 2A all-state by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, the forward earned unanimous first-team honors in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division and was the team leader in both points (12.9) and rebounds (7.5) per game and was tied for second in steals at 3.3 per game. The 6-footer also averaged 2.1 blocked shots and 2 assists per game for a Rams' squad that finished 8-0, won its third straight Three Rivers West title and finished No. 1 in Illinois Class 2A girls' basketball.
First team
Name;School;Position;Year;Noteworthy
Brecken Adamson;Ridgewood;Forward;Sr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail, team-best 12.4 ppg., 4.9 rpg., 1.6 spg., 72% FTs; scored 920 career points
Shae Hanrahan;Riverdale;Forward;Sr.;Class 2A all-state by coaches and all-TRAC West, 12.9 ppg., 7.5 rpg., 3.3 spg., 2.1 bpg., 2 apg.
Lauren Lodico;Riverdale;Guard;Sr.;Unanimous first team all-TRAC West, 10.4 ppg., 3.4 spg., 3.1 rpg. for 3-time defending league champs
Kierney McDonald;Rockridge;Forward;Jr.;Unanimous first team all-TRAC West pick, recorded 11.1 ppg., 7.4 rpg., 5 spg., 1.6 bpg.
Emily Miller;Annawan;Forward;Sr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail selection, averaged team-best 15.8 ppg., 6.9 rpg., 3.7 spg., 1.7 apg.
Shelby Veltrop;Morrison;Center;So.;First team all-TRAC West choice, averaged 12.2 ppg., 11.4 rpg., 5.1 bpg., 2.9 apg., 1.6 spg.
Second team
Name;School;Position;Year;Noteworthy
Sydney Adamson;Sherrard;Guard;Jr.;Unanimous all-TRAC West Division first team, 8.4 ppg., 3.8 rpg., 2.8 spg., 2.2 apg.
Taylor Barber;Sherrard;Guard;Sr.;First team all-TRAC West Division, 8.8 ppg., 2.8 rpg., 2.2 spg., 1.3 apg.
Kiersten Cox;Mercer County;Forward;Jr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail, averaged team highs of 15 ppg. and 6 rpg.
Liz Fish;Fulton;Guard;Sr.;First team all-TRAC West Division, averaged 13.5 ppg., 5 rpg., 3 apg., 3 spg.
Madison Haynes;West Carroll;Forward;Sr.;Second team all-Northwest Upstate Illini West, team-best 12.9 ppg., 5.4 rpg., 2.8 spg., 2 bpg.
Kendall Lewis;Ridgewood;Guard;Sr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail, 9.3 ppg., 5.5 rpg., 2.6 apg., 2.6 spg.
Honorable mention
Annawan: Olivia Goodley, fr.; Ella Manuel, sr.; Lainy Manuel, fr.; Cassidy Miller, jr.
Erie-Prophetstown: Baylee Anderson, sr.; Makenzie Glassburn, sr.; Ella Heyvaert, sr.; Kara Schipper, sr.
Fulton: Kylie Collachia, sr.; Ally Reed, sr.
Galva: Lexi Stone, so.; Kali Yelm, so.
Kewanee: Emma Crofton, so.; Ailynn Duarte, sr.; Marissa Stevens, so.
Mercer County: Bella Cuellar, sr.; Madi Finch, sr.; Gracie Fisher, jr.; Gabriella McPeek, fr.
Morrison: Jordan Eads, fr.; Kendra Fisher, jr.; Diana Robbins, so.
Orion: Jennie Abbott, so.; Jenna Drish, sr.; Courtney Farwell, jr.; Riley Filler, sr.; Hailey James, sr.
Ridgewood: Brooke Jackson, sr.; Hannah Maher, jr.
Riverdale: Katelyn Oleson, sr.; Molly Sharp, sr.
Rockridge: Madison Heisch, jr.; Mattie Lower, sr.; Morgan McClain, jr.
Sherrard: Charlotte Frere, jr.; Olivia Meskan, so.