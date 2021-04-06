Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois girls basketball team

Player of the year: Shae Hanrahan, sr., Riverdale

Named Class 2A all-state by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, the forward earned unanimous first-team honors in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division and was the team leader in both points (12.9) and rebounds (7.5) per game and was tied for second in steals at 3.3 per game. The 6-footer also averaged 2.1 blocked shots and 2 assists per game for a Rams' squad that finished 8-0, won its third straight Three Rivers West title and finished No. 1 in Illinois Class 2A girls' basketball.