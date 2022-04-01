Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois girls basketball team

Player of the year: Cassidy Miller, sr., Annawan

A first team all-Lincoln Trail Conference selection, Miller averaged team highs of 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, was second on the squad with 2.7 steals per game and added 1.6 assists per game to help the Bravettes to their first regular season conference championship since 2018. In the IHMVCU Shootout contest against Assumption in early January, the 6-foot post had 18 points and eight rebounds. Annawan lost to Brimfield, the eventual state champion, in the Class 1A regional final.