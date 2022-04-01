Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois girls basketball team

Player of the year: Cassidy Miller, sr., Annawan
A first team all-Lincoln Trail Conference selection, Miller averaged team highs of 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, was second on the squad with 2.7 steals per game and added 1.6 assists per game to help the Bravettes to their first regular season conference championship since 2018. In the IHMVCU Shootout contest against Assumption in early January, the 6-foot post had 18 points and eight rebounds. Annawan lost to Brimfield, the eventual state champion, in the Class 1A regional final.
First team
Name;School;Position;Year;Noteworthy
Kylie Hill;West Carroll;Guard;Sr.;Unanimous first team all-Northwest Upstate Illinois West selection, averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists per game
Kierney McDonald;Rockridge;Forward;Sr.;Unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West, averaged 11.5 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals per game, helped Rockets to regional title
People are also reading…
Olivia Meskan;Sherrard;Forward;Jr.;Unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West, IBCA 2A all-state special mention, team highs of 10.4 points, 6.2 rebounds per game, 1.9 steals per game
Cassidy Miller;Annawan;Center;Sr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail led regular-season league champions with 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.6 assists per game
Camryn Veltrop;Morrison;Forward;Fr.;IBCA Class 1A all-state special mention, second team all-Three Rivers West, averaged 15 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.7 blocks per game
Shelby Veltrop;Morrison;Center;Jr.;Third team Class 1A IBCA all-state, unanimous all-Three Rivers West, averaged 16.1 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3.6 blocks per game
Second team
Kennady Anderson;Wethersfield;Guard;So.;Second team all-Lincoln Trail honors, averaged 12.5 points, 6 rebounds, 3.5 steals per game
Kyla Elsbury;Sherrard;Forward;Jr.;IBCA Class 2A all-state special mention, second team all-Three Rivers West, 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game
Madison Heisch;Rockridge;Guard;Sr.;Unanimous first team all-Three Rivers West, 10.5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals per game for 24-win Rockets
Paige Leander;Ridgewood;Forward;Sr.;Second team all-Lincoln Trail Conference, averaged 10.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks per game
Hannah Maher;Ridgewood;Forward;Sr.;First team all-Lincoln Trail Conference, averaged 12.7 points, 9.6 rebounds per game, 77% free-throw shooter
Marissa Stevens;Kewanee;Guard;Jr.;Second team all-Three Rivers East, averaged 10.4 points, 6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals per game
Honorable mention
Annawan: Kaylee Celus, so.; Olivia Goodley, so.; Elaina Manuel, so.
Erie-Prophetstown: Kennedy Buck, so.; Sydney Schwartz, so.; Shea Winters, sr.
Fulton: Resse Germann, fr.; Miraya Pessman, fr.
Galva: Lexi Stone, jr.; Kali Yelm, jr.
Kewanee: Emma Crofton, jr.; Lainey Kelly, sr.
Mercer County: Kiersten Cox, sr.; Gabriella McPeek, so.
Morrison: Kendra Fisher, sr.; Diana Robbins, jr.
Orion: Jennie Abbott, jr.; Courtney Farwell, sr.; Sofia Fernandez, jr.
Riverdale: Alexis Duke, so.; Carrieanne Hungate, so.
Rockridge: Erin Danner, sr.; Morgan McClain, sr.; Taylor Sedam, sr.
Sherrard: Sydney Adamson, sr.; Avrie Schmidt, sr.
West Carroll: Kendal Asay, jr.; Cora Collins, sr.; Tori Moshure, jr.