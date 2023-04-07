Player of the Year

Shelby Veltrop, Morrison

First team

Kennady Anderson;Wethersfield;Junior;Guard;Named IBCA Class 1A All-State special mention and first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference, averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3 assists per game and went over 1,000 career points this past season.

Kyla Elsbury;Sherrard;Senior;Forward;Named IBCA Class 2A All-State special mention and Illinois AP 2A All-State honorable mention as well as unanimous first team All-Three Rivers West, averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.4 assists per game.

Addison Pickens;Sherrard;Senior;Guard;Earned IBCA Class 2A All-State special mention and first team All-Three Rivers West honors, averaged 10.5 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists per game for the conference and 2A regional champions.

Bella VanOpdorp;Annawan;Sophomore;Guard;Earned IBCA Class 1A All-State third team honors and Illinois AP 1A All-State honorable mention as well as first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors, averaged 15.8 points, 4 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.3 assists per game.

Camryn Veltrop;Morrison;Sophomore;Forward;Named IBCA Class 1A All-State special mention and was unanimous All-Three Rivers West first-team pick, averaged a double-double of 15 points and 10.4 rebounds to go with 3.1 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Shelby Veltrop;Morrison;Senior;Forward;Compiled a double-double (19 points, 10.4 rebounds) for the third straight year. In her four-year varsity career, she started and played in 94 games. She finishes as the Fillies' career leader in points (1,394), rebounds (944) and blocks (356).

Second team

Lajaya Angel;Wethersfield;Sophomore;Guard/Forward;Second team All-Lincoln Trail Conference pick averaged a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds per game and set a single-season team record with 326 boards. She also added 2 assists and 2 steals per game.

Kennedy Buck;Erie-Prophetstown;Junior;Guard;The second team All-Three Rivers West standout posted team highs of 10 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 1 blocked shot per game.

Kaylee Celus;Annawan;Junior;Guard;A first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference selection, she averaged 8.6 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds to go with 3.6 steals and 2.7 assists per game for the regular-season conference and 1A regional champions.

Mya Dearing;Kewanee;Sophomore;Guard;Earned unanimous first team All-Three Rivers East Division honors, averaging 12 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 3 assists and 1 blocked shot per game.

Sydney Lamkin;Mercer County;Junior;Guard;Named second team All-Lincoln Trail Conference, averaged a team-best 12 points along with 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per game for the 2A regional finalists.

Lexi Stone;Galva;Senior;Guard;The first team All-Lincoln Trail Conference pick went over 1,000 career points this season and ended as the Lady Cats' career leader with 1,288 points. She averaged 12 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals per game.

Honorable mention

Annawan: Olivia Goodley, jr.; Lainy Manuel, jr.; Jaydn Wise, sr.

Erie-Prophetstown: Olivia Purvis, jr.; Hannah Huisman, jr.

Galva: Ava Strom, jr.; Kali Yelm, sr.

Kewanee: Emma Crofton, sr.; Marissa Stevens, sr.

Mercer County: Maddie Hofmann, jr.; Molly Hofmann, so.; Gabriella McPeek, jr.

Morrison: Diana Robbins, sr.

Orion: Jennie Abbott, sr.; Kamryn Brown, fr.; Sofia Fernandez, sr.; Madeline Nightingale, sr.; Adah Swanson, sr.

Ridgewood: Mya Brown, jr.; Heidi Leander, jr.

Riverdale: Crystal Craigmiles, sr.; Alexis Duke, jr.; Carrieanne Hungate, jr.

Rockridge: Cierra Bush, sr.; Chloe Strachan, jr.

Sherrard: Olivia Meskan, sr.; Violet Meskan, so.

West Carroll: Karissa Andrews, jr.

Wethersfield: Paige Huffman, jr.