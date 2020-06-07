Quad-Cities' Female Athlete of the Year: North Scott's Grace Boffeli

"Grace continued to go out there and beat people, even though she knew that was the goal, to stop her," Case said. "The thing that Grace was so good at, she understood ball rotation and guards. She would hold seals, where normally girls at that age, they let defenders get around them, but Grace would hold it. ... She also has a knack for the offensive board. We felt that if we didn't shoot well, Grace would be there to clean it up."

Even with all the extra attention, Boffeli's attitude never changed, always putting the team success before her own.

"She’s a pretty humble girl, she really is," Case said. "She doesn’t want a ton of attention brought to her, but she has a motor that burns inside of her. She has a passion for it and when the ball gets tipped, she’s ready to rock."

Biggest stage

There was a significant amount of pressure on the Lancers entering the state tournament. Ranked No. 1 all year and undefeated, the target was squarely on North Scott as it looked for its third title in the last four years.

There was also a lot of pressure on Boffeli. Unlike her junior year, when she flew somewhat under the radar, everyone in the state knew who Boffeli was entering the state tournament.