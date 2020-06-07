Quad-Cities' Female Team of the Year: North Scott basketball

The North Scott girls basketball program has taken massive leaps under head coach TJ Case.
After winning their first state title in 2017, the Lancers followed that with another championship in 2019. There were big aspirations to continue that run this past winter, and not only did North Scott win its third title in the last four years, the Lancers did so in style with a 26-0 record.
"The girls were pretty locked in from the get-go about what they wanted to accomplish," Case said. "When I go through the goals at the beginning of the year, every one of them really felt like MAC champs was a very possible thing, as was getting back to Des Moines and winning another state championship."
North Scott has been selected as the Quad-Cities Salute to Sports girls team of the year. The school will receive $250 from Jeff's Car Corner, a sponsor of Salute to Sports, to use for its athletic department.
Though ranked No. 1 in Class 4A all season, it looked early on like the Lancers would be routinely pushed throughout the season. They had to fight tooth and nail to win their opener over Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 69-61, then followed that up with a 59-55 win over Xavier as part of Rivalry Saturday.
"Those were tough games out of the chute," Case said. "I think those just built towards where we thought we wanted to go."
The Lancers didn't get tested much the rest of the season. They opened up the Mississippi Athletic Conference slate with a 63-43 win over Davenport North, then won their next 14 games by at least 10 points.
Their closest game of the season came on Feb. 7, eking out a 52-50 win over Assumption, but the Lancers then clinched the MAC outright with a 53-32 win over North on Feb. 13, their second conference title in the last three years.
"The Assumption game was a night we needed," Case said. "That late in the year, even a loss wouldn't have been that bad. I think a lot of people get to that point where a loss might be a good thing and for us, I think winning that game, with girls sick, we got the point across that we can play even with girls down."
Once the postseason hit, the Lancers encountered little resistance. They won their playoff games by an average of 23.2 points. Their toughest task was in the state semifinals, edging out Center Point-Urbana 40-32 before beating Lewis Central 49-35 in the title game.
While Grace Boffeli dominated the headlines — and the stat book, averaging 28.6 points and 12.3 rebounds — the Lancers' success was built on how they worked together as a team.
Presley Case finished second in the state with 177 assists and finished as the school's all-time leader in that category.
Sam Scott and Brooke Kilburg provided key outside shooting threats, both hitting better than 33% from behind the 3-point line.
Adriane Latham was a defensive stopper, holding every player she faced except one to below double digits the entire season. Sydney Happel and others provided key minutes off the bench.
"This group is going to go down, in my books, as one of the best ever," Case said. "It's a group I'm going to try and bottle their chemistry ... and have each one of my groups mimic that group of girls, with a point guard and a post, a defensive stopper and a couple shooters. If you can get that, it's pretty special."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!