Quad-Cities' Female Team of the Year: North Scott basketball

The North Scott girls basketball program has taken massive leaps under head coach TJ Case.

After winning their first state title in 2017, the Lancers followed that with another championship in 2019. There were big aspirations to continue that run this past winter, and not only did North Scott win its third title in the last four years, the Lancers did so in style with a 26-0 record.

"The girls were pretty locked in from the get-go about what they wanted to accomplish," Case said. "When I go through the goals at the beginning of the year, every one of them really felt like MAC champs was a very possible thing, as was getting back to Des Moines and winning another state championship."

North Scott has been selected as the Quad-Cities Salute to Sports girls team of the year. The school will receive $250 from Jeff's Car Corner, a sponsor of Salute to Sports, to use for its athletic department.

Though ranked No. 1 in Class 4A all season, it looked early on like the Lancers would be routinely pushed throughout the season. They had to fight tooth and nail to win their opener over Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 69-61, then followed that up with a 59-55 win over Xavier as part of Rivalry Saturday.