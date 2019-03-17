First team
Kortney Drake, Wilton
Height, year: 5-9, senior
Quick hit: Third team Class 2A all-state selection by Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and all-River Valley Conference elite team selection averaged 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game. She led Wilton in shooting (50.9 percent), 3-point percentage (49.0) and free throw percentage (74.2).
Emily Lange, Wilton (captain)
Height, year: 5-10, senior
Quick hit: Third team Class 2A all-state selection by Iowa Girls Coaches Association and all-RVC elite selection was the leading scorer in 2A with 22.6 points per game and added 6.3 rebounds. Headed to Division II Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lange made 71 3-pointers on the season, fourth-best mark in Class 2A.
Tori Michel, Bellevue Marquette
Height, year: 6-0, junior
Quick hit: Second team IPSWA all-state selection and Class 1A all-tournament team selection averaged 10.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game to help the Mohawks reach the state semifinals. Set single season block record with 78 and single season rebounding record with 255.
Giana Michels, Bellevue
Height, year: 5-6, senior
Quick hit: All-RVC elite team selection led the Comets with 16.3 points per game and added 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals for a 17-4 Bellevue squad.
Teona Richman, Bellevue Marquette
Height, year: 5-8, senior
Quick hit: Second team IGCA all-state selection and first team Tri-Rivers Conference selection tied for the team lead with 13.0 points per game and added 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. Led the team's regulars with a 79.1 percent shooting touch from the free-throw line.
Amanda Smith, Tipton
Height, year: 5-9, senior
Quick hit: Repeat first-team selection earned third team IGCA Class 3A all-state honors after she averaged 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.
Second team
Madi Parson, Camanche
Height, year: 5-11, senior
Key stats: Third team IPSWA Class 3A all-state selection averaged 12.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Miranda Peters, Bellevue Marquette
Height, year: 5-10, junior
Key stats: First team Tri-Rivers Conference selection tied for team lead with 13.0 points per game. Added 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.4 assists per game.
Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine
Height, year: 5-9, sophomore
Key stats: Second team IPSWA Class 3A all-state selection averaged 19.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.4 steals per game.
Nell Sybesma, Maquoketa
Height, year: 6-0, junior
Key stats: Led the Cardinals in every category but points. Averaged 13.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks and set school record with 217 rebounds.
Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt
Height, year: 5-9, freshman
Quick hit: Third team IPSWA Class 4A all-state and first team all-Wamac selection led the 16-5 Sabers with 13.8 points per game and added 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Sadie Zaruba, Easton Valley
Height, year: 5-10, senior
Key stats: Third team IPSWA Class 1A all-state selection led River Hawks in every statistical category. Averaged 17.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game.
Honorable mention
BELLEVUE: Lindsey Banowetz, jr.; Alyssa Rubel, sr. BELLEVUE MARQUETTE: Macey Kremer, sr. CALAMUS-WHEATLAND: Grace Elvert, sr.; Addison Luepker, jr. CAMANCHE: Camaryn Carstensen, sr.; Hanna Nissen, sr. CENTRAL DEWITT: Allison Meadows, fr.; Lauren Wisco, sr. DURANT: Kamryn Meyer, sr. EASTON VALLEY: RaeAnn Carlson, jr.; Sarah Driscoll, jr. LOUISA-MUSCATINE: Hailey Sanders, jr. MAQUOKETA: Brie Bennis, sr. MIDLAND: Drew Jensen, sr.; Delanie Uppena, sr. NORTHEAST: Claire Abbott, jr. NORTH CEDAR: Nicole Sander, sr. PRINCE OF PEACE: Anabel Blount, so.; Lilly Isenhour, fr. TIPTON: Emily Hermsen, sr.; Jamie Kofron, sr. WAPELLO: Eryka Dickey, jr.; Holly Massner, jr. WEST LIBERTY: Macy Akers, sr. WILTON: Aubrey Putman, sr.