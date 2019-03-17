Try 3 months for $3

First team

Brea Beal, Rock Island (captain)

Height, year: 6-1, senior

Honors/stats: Illinois Associated Press Class 4A first team all-state, Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-American, Jersey Mike's Naismith third team All-American, Illinois Gatorade player of the year and all-Western Big Six first team selection. Averaged 24.2 points and over 10 rebounds per game.

Quick hit: A four-time captain of the Quad-City Times all-metro team, Beal broke the Western Big Six all-time scoring mark with 2,709 points and added 1,306 rebounds, both top 20 marks in Illinois state history. South Carolina commit is a three-time Illinois Gatorade player of the year, two-time Illinois Ms. Basketball and four-time all-stater.

Grace Boffeli, North Scott

Height, year: 6-2, junior

Honors/stats: Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A first team all-state, Iowa Girls Coaches Association first team all-state, first team all-MAC, averaged 18.0 points and 10.9 rebounds

Quick hit: MAC player of the year led the conference in scoring and was named the captain of the Class 4A all-tournament team after averaging 20.3 points in three state tournament games, leading the Lancers to their second state title in three years.

Presley Case, North Scott

Height, year: 5-4, junior

Honors/stats: IPSWA Class 4A second team all-state, IGCA second team all-state, first team all-MAC, averaged 10.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game.

Quick hit: Led Class 4A in steals and was third in assists. Set a Class 4A tournament record with 19 assists and added 10 steals to help the Lancers to a Class 4A state championship.

Hannah Simmer, Rock Island

Height, year: 5-10, junior

Honors/stats: Earned first team all-Big Six honors while averaging 9.8 points per game, helping the Rocks secure their first sectional title since 1991.

Quick hit: Scored a career-high 20 points in the regional final against Moline and the sectional final against Edwardsville.

Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley

Height, year: 5-9, senior

Honors/stats: Second team IPSWA and third team IGCA all-state and first team MAC selection averaged 15.7, 4.3 assists and 4.2 steals per game for the 21-1 Spartans.

Quick hit: Iowa State softball commit finished second in Class 5A in steals to lead the Spartans to their third straight conference title and undefeated regular season.

Kylie Wroblewski, Bettendorf

Height, year: 6-2, senior

Honors/stats: Third team IPSWA all-state and first team MAC selection averaged 16.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Quick hit: Three-year starter for the Bulldogs finished career with 884 points and 554 rebounds while leading the Bulldogs to a 16-7 record.

Second team

Macy Beinborn, Pleasant Valley

Height, year: 5-10, senior

Quick hit: First team all-MAC selection broke out in senior season to average 12.6 points, made a team-high 55 3s and added 4.4 rebounds per game.

Jasmine Bell, United Township

Height, year: 5-8, junior

Quick hit: First team Big Six selection averaged 15.8 points and helped lead a Panthers team that struggled with injuries.

Alicia Garcia, Muscatine

Height, year: 5-9, sophomore

Quick hit: UNI commit and first team all-MAC selection led the Muskies with 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

Cierra McNamee, Moline

Height, year: 5-10, junior

Quick hit: Western Big Six first team selection averaged 11.3 points per game in the post, helping the Maroons to a second-place conference finish and regional final appearance.

Rylie Rucker, North Scott

Height, year: 5-7, senior

Quick hit: Third team IPSWA Class 4A all-state selection and two-time state champion averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals.

Bella Sims, Davenport North

Height, year: 5-4, sophomore

Quick hit: First team all-MAC selection averaged 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

Honorable mention

ALLEMAN: Gabbi Loiz, sr.; DeAjah Woods, sr.

ASSUMPTION: Lauren Herrig, sr.; Allie Timmons, sr.; Olivia Wardlow, so.

BETTENDORF: Allie Brownson, sr.; Maggie Erpelding, jr.; Ashley Fountain, so.

CLINTON: Molly Chapman, sr.; Megan Gandrup, sr.; Macy Mulholland, sr.

DAVENPORT CENTRAL: Acorionna Lard, so.; Kariana Lohf, jr.; Adriauna Mayfield, fr.; McKenna Moore, sr.

DAVENPORT NORTH: Anne Awour, jr.; Camry Dillie, jr.; Bailey Ortega, jr.; Reese Ranum, sr.; Ivy Wilmington, so.

DAVENPORT WEST: Tavie Griffen-Blanks, sr.

MOLINE: Megan Pittington, sr.

MUSCATINE: Zoey Long, so.

NORTH SCOTT: Brooke Corson, sr.; Chloe Engelkes, sr.

PLEASANT VALLEY: Adrea Arthofer, sr.; Mallory Lafever, sr.

ROCK ISLAND: Carlee Camlin, sr.; Imari McDuffy, fr.

UNITED TOWNSHIP: Jade Hunter, so.; Brandi LaFountaine, sr.

