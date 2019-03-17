First team
Brea Beal, Rock Island (captain)
Height, year: 6-1, senior
Honors/stats: Illinois Associated Press Class 4A first team all-state, Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-American, Jersey Mike's Naismith third team All-American, Illinois Gatorade player of the year and all-Western Big Six first team selection. Averaged 24.2 points and over 10 rebounds per game.
Quick hit: A four-time captain of the Quad-City Times all-metro team, Beal broke the Western Big Six all-time scoring mark with 2,709 points and added 1,306 rebounds, both top 20 marks in Illinois state history. South Carolina commit is a three-time Illinois Gatorade player of the year, two-time Illinois Ms. Basketball and four-time all-stater.
Grace Boffeli, North Scott
Height, year: 6-2, junior
Honors/stats: Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A first team all-state, Iowa Girls Coaches Association first team all-state, first team all-MAC, averaged 18.0 points and 10.9 rebounds
Quick hit: MAC player of the year led the conference in scoring and was named the captain of the Class 4A all-tournament team after averaging 20.3 points in three state tournament games, leading the Lancers to their second state title in three years.
Presley Case, North Scott
Height, year: 5-4, junior
Honors/stats: IPSWA Class 4A second team all-state, IGCA second team all-state, first team all-MAC, averaged 10.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game.
Quick hit: Led Class 4A in steals and was third in assists. Set a Class 4A tournament record with 19 assists and added 10 steals to help the Lancers to a Class 4A state championship.
Hannah Simmer, Rock Island
Height, year: 5-10, junior
Honors/stats: Earned first team all-Big Six honors while averaging 9.8 points per game, helping the Rocks secure their first sectional title since 1991.
Quick hit: Scored a career-high 20 points in the regional final against Moline and the sectional final against Edwardsville.
Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley
Height, year: 5-9, senior
Honors/stats: Second team IPSWA and third team IGCA all-state and first team MAC selection averaged 15.7, 4.3 assists and 4.2 steals per game for the 21-1 Spartans.
Quick hit: Iowa State softball commit finished second in Class 5A in steals to lead the Spartans to their third straight conference title and undefeated regular season.
Kylie Wroblewski, Bettendorf
Height, year: 6-2, senior
Honors/stats: Third team IPSWA all-state and first team MAC selection averaged 16.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.
Quick hit: Three-year starter for the Bulldogs finished career with 884 points and 554 rebounds while leading the Bulldogs to a 16-7 record.
Second team
Macy Beinborn, Pleasant Valley
Height, year: 5-10, senior
Quick hit: First team all-MAC selection broke out in senior season to average 12.6 points, made a team-high 55 3s and added 4.4 rebounds per game.
Jasmine Bell, United Township
Height, year: 5-8, junior
Quick hit: First team Big Six selection averaged 15.8 points and helped lead a Panthers team that struggled with injuries.
Alicia Garcia, Muscatine
Height, year: 5-9, sophomore
Quick hit: UNI commit and first team all-MAC selection led the Muskies with 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.
Cierra McNamee, Moline
Height, year: 5-10, junior
Quick hit: Western Big Six first team selection averaged 11.3 points per game in the post, helping the Maroons to a second-place conference finish and regional final appearance.
Rylie Rucker, North Scott
Height, year: 5-7, senior
Quick hit: Third team IPSWA Class 4A all-state selection and two-time state champion averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals.
Bella Sims, Davenport North
Height, year: 5-4, sophomore
Quick hit: First team all-MAC selection averaged 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
Honorable mention
ALLEMAN: Gabbi Loiz, sr.; DeAjah Woods, sr.
ASSUMPTION: Lauren Herrig, sr.; Allie Timmons, sr.; Olivia Wardlow, so.
BETTENDORF: Allie Brownson, sr.; Maggie Erpelding, jr.; Ashley Fountain, so.
CLINTON: Molly Chapman, sr.; Megan Gandrup, sr.; Macy Mulholland, sr.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL: Acorionna Lard, so.; Kariana Lohf, jr.; Adriauna Mayfield, fr.; McKenna Moore, sr.
DAVENPORT NORTH: Anne Awour, jr.; Camry Dillie, jr.; Bailey Ortega, jr.; Reese Ranum, sr.; Ivy Wilmington, so.
DAVENPORT WEST: Tavie Griffen-Blanks, sr.
MOLINE: Megan Pittington, sr.
MUSCATINE: Zoey Long, so.
NORTH SCOTT: Brooke Corson, sr.; Chloe Engelkes, sr.
PLEASANT VALLEY: Adrea Arthofer, sr.; Mallory Lafever, sr.
ROCK ISLAND: Carlee Camlin, sr.; Imari McDuffy, fr.
UNITED TOWNSHIP: Jade Hunter, so.; Brandi LaFountaine, sr.