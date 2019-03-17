First team
Hannah Himmelman, Geneseo
Height, year: 6-0, senior
Quick hit: First team all-Northern Illinois Big 12 selection led the Maple Leafs to a 24-6 record and a Class 3A regional final berth. A dominant presence in the post, Himmelman routinely posted double-doubles for Geneseo.
Brittney Litton, Wethersfield (captain)
Height, year: 5-8, senior
Quick hit: First team Class 1A all-state selection by the Associated Press, first team Lincoln Trail Conference selection, averaged 20 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists for the 20-10 Flying Geese. Quad-City Times all-western Illinois volleyball captain finished as school's all-time leading scorer with 2,210 points.
Ella Manuel, Annawan
Height, year: 5-9, sophomore
Quick hit: First team all-LTC selection helped lead a revamped Bravettes team to an 18-10 finish while averaging 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two steals per game.
Skylar Steimle, Erie-Prophetstown
Height, year: 5-9, senior
Quick hit: Unanimous first team All-TRAC East selection averaged 11 points, six rebounds and three steals per game to help E-P win the division in its first year as a co-op.
Danielle Taets, Orion
Height, year: 5-8, senior
Quick hit: Second team Class 2A AP all-state selection, first team Three Rivers West selection, averaged 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.6 assists. An Illinois State commit in track, Taets finished career with 1,360 points, second in school history.
Peyton Tegeler, Morrison
Height, year: 6-0, senior
Quick hit: Second team Class 2A AP all-state selection, first team all-TRAC selection, averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds for Fillies. Despite being focal point of defenses, she finished with 1,232 points and 917 rebounds in career.
Second team
Taylor Barber, Sherrard
Height, year: 5-7, sophomore
Quick hit: Unanimous first team all-TRAC West selection averaged 11 points and three rebounds per game to help the Tigers win a Class 2A regional title.
Maddi Barickman, Geneseo
Height, year: 5-9, sophomore
Quick hit: First team all-NIB 12 selection scored 21 points in a Class 3A regional semifinal win over Macomb and was part of a defense that allowed 37.4 points per game.
Gracey Damron, Kewanee
Height, year: 5-9, junior
Quick hit: First team all-TRAC East selection averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers.
Shae Hanrahan, Riverdale
Height, year: 6-0, sophomore
Quick hit: Unanimous all-TRAC West selection averaged 7.5 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game to help the Rams win the division and earn a regional final berth.
Lexi Nichols, Wethersfield
Height, year: 5-6, junior
Quick hit: First team all-LTC selection averaged 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals per game to help the Flying Geese win back-to-back Class 1A regional titles.
Karli Stineman, Mercer County
Height, year: 5-9, junior
Quick hit: Earned first team all-LTC honors while averaging 13.5 points, six rebounds and three assists per game for the Golden Eagles.
Honorable mention
ANNAWAN: Emily Miller, so.; Reese Randall, jr.; Keagan Rico, jr. ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN: Emma Camper, so. FULTON: Rylee Leitzen, sr.; Emily Schipper, jr. GALVA: Darrah Schilling, sr. GENESEO: Keeli Frerichs, jr. KEWANEE: Madelynn Uitermarkt, sr. MERCER COUNTY: Dani Hagens, sr.; Lillian Hucke, jr. ORION: Karsyn McCunn, sr. RIVERDALE: Lauren Lodico, so.; Molly Sharp, so.; Brooke Smeltzly, jr. ROCKRIDGE: Jessica Stice, sr. RIDGEWOOD: Brecken Adamson, so.; Lauren Curry, sr.; Paige Leander, fr. SHERRARD: Sydney Adamson, fr.; Carly Whitsell, jr. WEST CARROLL: Maddie Meek, sr.; McKenna Sullivan, sr. WETHERSFIELD: Tess Anderson, sr.