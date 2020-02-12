Quincy girls are Dance-ing to success

There was a time — not so long ago — when the only question about Quincy's girls' basketball team was how much the Blue Devils would lose by.

Those days are gone. The Blue Devils will host Geneseo tonight needing a win to clinch at least a tie for second place in the conference. Quincy enters play with 16-8, 9-4 WB6 record and riding a six-game winning streak.

"I don't think there is a specific difference," Quincy coach Brad Dance said. "This year the girls seem a lot more fresh at practice and games. We go hard every day but it is shorter duration. These girls have all put a lot of time in during the offseason to improve their game."

Dance guesses it has been since 2008-09 that Quincy has been in contention in the Big 6. Now, the key for the first-year Blue Devils coach is keeping that alive.

"Our eighth graders had a lot of success the last two years in junior high," Dance said. "My current varsity group has had some success — not this much — but we talk daily about improving over all every day. Our numbers are still extremely low and we lose kids to volleyball every year. Once we figure that part out we will see continual growth in our program."