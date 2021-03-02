Quincy girls edge Alleman in hard-fought game

Wilson finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and a blocked shot for the Blue Devils.

“Emily has played outstanding basketball for us all season," said Quincy coach Brad Dance. "We knew the Alleman inside players were going to do everything they could to shut her down, and she was able to convert on the offensive end, make critical free throws, and pull down big rebounds. We also have a group of young players at the guard position, and I was very happy with how hard we worked on both ends of the floor.”

Alleman coach Steve Ford was both disappointed and heartened by his team’s effort after the game.

“Our girls could not have played harder in every aspect of the game," he said.

“As a coach, I could not have asked for more from our players, the effort and intensity-level was outstanding. We moved the ball on offense, played exceptional defense, and rebounded well, especially on the defensive end, we just needed a few more shots to fall.

Coach Ford’s team has been hampered by a lack of practice because of COVID-19 restrictions, and he is counting on his team’s offensive comeback in the fourth quarter to carry over as the season progresses.