Quincy girls edge Alleman in hard-fought game

Defense, rebounding and hustle.
The Alleman Pioneers and Quincy Blue Devils brought all three and more to the floor of the Don Morris Gymnasium at Alleman High School on Tuesday night as Quincy grabbed a narrow 29-27 Western Big 6 victory.
Alleman senior guard Annabelle Nienhaus hit a clutch 3-pointer to tie the game with 30 seconds to play. Quincy, however, pushed the ball under the basket to their dominant inside force, senior forward Emily Wilson, who fought off a Pioneer double-team and found teammate Laci Novosel for the game-winning layup.
The win improved Quincy’s record to 5-7 for the season, and 4-6 in the WB6. The loss dropped the Pioneers to 1-6 on the season, and 0-5 in the conference.
After being held to just two points in the third quarter, Alleman’s offense came to life in the final period, as junior Avrie Schmidt scored seven points in the final quarter to keep the Pioneers close, and the big-time 3 by Nienhaus tied the score at 27-27.
Quincy jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the early minutes of the game, and led 7-5 after low-scoring first quarter that featured tight defensive pressure by both squads. Defense dominated the second period as well, but Alleman was able to distribute the ball offensively, with four players scoring in the quarter to lead at halftime 13-11.
Wilson finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and a blocked shot for the Blue Devils.
“Emily has played outstanding basketball for us all season," said Quincy coach Brad Dance. "We knew the Alleman inside players were going to do everything they could to shut her down, and she was able to convert on the offensive end, make critical free throws, and pull down big rebounds. We also have a group of young players at the guard position, and I was very happy with how hard we worked on both ends of the floor.”
Alleman coach Steve Ford was both disappointed and heartened by his team’s effort after the game.
“Our girls could not have played harder in every aspect of the game," he said.
“As a coach, I could not have asked for more from our players, the effort and intensity-level was outstanding. We moved the ball on offense, played exceptional defense, and rebounded well, especially on the defensive end, we just needed a few more shots to fall.
Coach Ford’s team has been hampered by a lack of practice because of COVID-19 restrictions, and he is counting on his team’s offensive comeback in the fourth quarter to carry over as the season progresses.
“Once our players can gain more confidence in their shooting, and willingness to take open shots, good things will happen," he said.
Alleman was paced by Schmidt with 14 points and 4 rebounds, Nienhaus with 4 points and 2 steals, and senior Caroline Adam with 8 rebounds.