Quincy girls nab rare win over Moline at Wharton Field House

The Quincy Blue Devils grabbed an early lead on the host Moline Maroons and never looked back in scoring a rare Western Big 6 Conference girls’ basketball victory at Wharton Field House.
Quincy’s 54-37 win over the Maroons provided revenge for Moline’s overtime win on Dec. 14 in Quincy, and moved the Blue Devils to 15-8, 8-4 in the WB6. Moline entered the game tied with Rock Island for second place behind Geneseo, but the loss dropped the 19-9 Maroons to 8-4 in the WB6.
Quincy coach Brad Dance’s team has been on a roll of late, winning six of its last seven games.
“I’m so proud of our players and the outstanding team effort against Moline; I can’t remember the last time we came into Wharton Field House and picked up a victory,” said Dance.
The Blue Devils started hot, jumped out to an early 13-3 lead, and withstood a Maroon run to lead 15-9 after the first quarter.
“We did an excellent job of moving the ball and finding open players in the paint, and when our post players are able to dominate, we can compete with any team in the conference,” Dance said.
Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour’s team has been battling injuries and illness of late, but she was unwilling to make excuses and was pleased with her team’s intensity against a tough and deep foe.
“Quincy always plays exceptional defense, they are quick and move the ball well,” said Sant Amour. “With our injuries at the guard position, we were able to offer some very competitive minutes to young players, and that playing time will pay off for us in the post-season.”
Moline was led by senior Kelsi Curtis with nine points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Nadi McDowell (five boards) and junior Bralee Trice (three rebounds, two assists) each scored seven points.
“On Saturday we have a tough road game at Geneseo, and I told our players after the game that it’s important to learn from every contest, win or lose," said Sant Amour, "and that I was most impressed by the fact that we didn’t quit and played hard until the final buzzer.”
Quincy led 30-16 at halftime behind the inside play of senior Emily Wilson’s 16 points in the half. The Blue Devils extended their lead to 40-24 at the end of three quarters and weren't threatened in the fourth.
“Both Emily Wilson and Brin Hultz did a great job on both ends of the floor for us, especially with their inside scoring, and Kate Chevalier was able to seal the victory for us in the fourth quarter,” said Dance.
Wilson’s excellent effort culminated in a double-double for Quincy with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Hultz contributed 12 points and five boards, and junior Chevalier added 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.
“We won’t have much time to celebrate with games against Rock Island and Geneseo on our schedule in the next week; this conference never gets any easier,” Dance said.