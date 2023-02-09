Without a Western Big 6 Conference crown at stake Thursday night, both the Quincy and Rock Island girls' basketball teams were playing for pride.

Coming in tied for third place in the Big 6 standings, Thursday's winner at Rock Island High School would claim conference bronze all for itself.

On their senior night, the Lady Rocks found the home-court baskets inhospitable to say the least. They hit just nine of 48 shots, fell behind by 12 after one and never got back within single digits as the Blue Devils prevailed 40-25.

"Senior night can be a good thing or a bad thing," said Rock Island coach Henry Hall, whose 14-15 club finishes WB6 play at 8-6 and tied with Alleman (18-13) for fourth place.

"We didn't want our seniors to go out like this, but we just didn't shoot the ball very good. The first time we played them (a 50-48 road win on Jan. 5), we attacked their zone well. Tonight, we weren't able to settle in."

Down 14-2 after the first quarter, Rock Island trailed by as many as 16 early in the second period after Quincy (19-11, 9-5 Big 6) rattled off 14 straight points. Finally, a 3-pointer by Rocky senior guard Kayla Rice broke the ice.

After Quincy responded by going up 17, Rice (12 points, six rebounds, four steals) answered with back-to-back buckets, getting the Rocks to within 22-9 by halftime.

But as it turned out, Rice and freshman forward KaZaria Bell (11 points, five rebounds) ended up scoring all but two of the hosts' 25 points.

"We did a good job of defending well," said Quincy coach Brad Dance of his club's zone attack. "We had to know where Rice was the entire game, and we did a good job of it. We knew what she could do, and that we had to do a good job defending her."

In terms of the Blue Devils' offense, junior forward Taylor Fohey delivered on a consistent basis Thursday night.

Fohey scored 12 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 25 on 11 of 18 shooting. She also snared 11 rebounds and grabbed four steals.

"We lost to them by two at home the last time, and we were upset with how we performed in that game," said Fohey. "We came here kind of looking for a revenge game."

Fohey felt that the Quincy offense, which also included eight points and six rebounds from junior point guard Leah Chevalier, fed off the Devils' defensive efforts.

"We knew Kayla was a good shooter, and I think us communicating on where their shooters were at really helped us," she said. "It made it easier for us to box out and get defensive rebounds. I felt like that kept us in the game."

After halftime, things did not get any better for the Rocks as Quincy started the third quarter with a 9-1 spurt to go up 31-10.

Again, Rice tried to rally her club, with her steal and bucket getting Rocky within 31-17 with 2:23 left in the third. However, Quincy took a 32-17 lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back.

With the regular season completed, Hall hopes his squad can put Thursday's performance behind it and regroup for Tuesday's IHSA Class 3A regional opener against No. 3 regional host Dixon. The Rocks come in as a No. 5 seed.

"We've got to get after it," he said. "You lose again, and you're done."