Quincy stops Rock Island Alleman in snug affair 37-34

Quincy eventually plied victory away from Rock Island Alleman 37-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 1.
Last season, Rock Island Alleman and Quincy faced off on January 20, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.
