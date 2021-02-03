Rams excited to be back on the court

PORT BYRON — After the euphoria of last season's Final Four run, there will be no chance for a return trip to Normal for the Riverdale girls' basketball squad.
But after several months of uncertainty as to whether or not there would even be a regular season, the Rams are more than ready for some kind of a return to normal.
IBCA Hall of Fame coach Jay Hatch's club will open its amended season Saturday afternoon at home, taking on United Township in a 4:30 matinee. That game will open a shortened campaign which, barring any late changes, will not include any postseason games.
"It's been kind of a rollercoaster throughout all of this," Hatch said. "For a while, we thought we'd have (a season), then it was no, then yes and back to no. It got hard to get too excited before anything became official. When we found out last Wednesday that we were going to play soon, we were all excited.
"It's definitely not going to be a typical season, but we're excited just to get out and have some kind of a season. You don't realize what you have until it's gone."
With seven returning seniors from the 2019-20 squad that capped its 28-5 campaign with a fourth-place finish in its first appearance at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament at Redbird Arena, Hatch is happy that they will have the opportunity to put on the black and gold uniform this winter.
"I'll have another season, and another after that, but you only get to be a senior once," he stated. "When things weren't looking too good, I felt bad for our seniors, especially after (last year's) seniors were not able to finish their year. That's when you realize how much fun it is, having athletics and being able to play."
Among the returning seniors are forward Shae Hanrahan and guard Molly Sharp, the co-captains of this year's Riverdale squad as well as co-captains with former Ram standout Brooke Smeltzly during the historic Final Four run.
Both players were first team All-Three Rivers West Division selections after helping lead the Rams to a second straight conference championship, followed by their first regional title since 2013 and the program's first sectional and super-sectional trophies.
"This is our senior year, and we want to make the most of it," said Hanrahan (5.6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals per game in '19-20). "We're excited to play together one last time. It stinks that there's not going to be a postseason, but even though this season is not like normal, we still get something.
"A little bit is better than nothing. We'll go week by week and play our best. Another conference championship would be awesome; it would give us a little bit of normalcy."
Sharp, who put up 6.9 points and 2.3 assists as well as three steals per game last winter, hopes her and her classmates use this opportunity to not only finish their prep careers on their own terms, but to pass their experiences on to the younger Rams.
"We want the younger kids to carry on our tradition," she said. "As seniors, it's our job to help them and give advice."
More than anything, she is glad to have that opportunity.
"When we got the news that there would be a season, it was so exciting," said Sharp. "Especially being seniors, we're grateful to get anything. I was so scared that we wouldn't be able to play again. That would've been heartbreaking."