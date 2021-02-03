Rams excited to be back on the court

"I'll have another season, and another after that, but you only get to be a senior once," he stated. "When things weren't looking too good, I felt bad for our seniors, especially after (last year's) seniors were not able to finish their year. That's when you realize how much fun it is, having athletics and being able to play."

Among the returning seniors are forward Shae Hanrahan and guard Molly Sharp, the co-captains of this year's Riverdale squad as well as co-captains with former Ram standout Brooke Smeltzly during the historic Final Four run.

Both players were first team All-Three Rivers West Division selections after helping lead the Rams to a second straight conference championship, followed by their first regional title since 2013 and the program's first sectional and super-sectional trophies.

"This is our senior year, and we want to make the most of it," said Hanrahan (5.6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals per game in '19-20). "We're excited to play together one last time. It stinks that there's not going to be a postseason, but even though this season is not like normal, we still get something.

"A little bit is better than nothing. We'll go week by week and play our best. Another conference championship would be awesome; it would give us a little bit of normalcy."