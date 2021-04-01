Rams place pair on TRAC West first team

With there being no postseason to cap a shortened prep girls' basketball campaign, the Riverdale Rams only had one goal to shoot for.
Even a late-season period of quarantine did not derail the Rams, who finished as the No. 1 team in Class 2A and capped a perfect 8-0 season by going 6-0 to make it three consecutive titles in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
Two of the key players both from this year's squad, as well as last year's 28-5 Riverdale club that finished fourth at the IHSA 2A state tournament in Normal, were rewarded for their efforts as unanimous first-team All-TRAC West picks.
The senior duo of forward Shae Hanrahan (13 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals per game) and guard Lauren Lodico (10.5 points, 3.5 steals) were two of four players to earn unanimous first-team honors. Their classmates and guards Katelyn Oleson (seven points, three rebounds) and Molly Sharp (7.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals) were second-team selections.
Conference runner-up Sherrard (8-2, 8-1) and third-place Rockridge (8-4, 4-2) accounted for the other two unanimous first-team selections.
For the Tigers, junior guard Sydney Adamson (8.5 points, four rebounds, three steals) was a unanimous choice, and was joined on the seven-player first team by senior guard Taylor Barber, who contributed nine points and three rebounds per outing.
Also from Sherrard, junior forward Charlotte Frere (7.5 points, six rebounds) and sophomore forward Olivia Meskan (7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds) were second team and honorable mention picks, respectively.
The Rockets' unanimous first-team pick was junior forward Kierney McDonald (11 points, 7.5 rebounds, five steals). Junior guard Madison Heisch (nine points) made the second team, and the duo of senior forward Mattie Lower (four points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks) and junior guard Morgan McClain (six points, two steals) were honorable mention.
Fulton (3-4, 2-3) and Morrison (0-10, 0-10) each had one first-team pick. Senior guard Liz Fish (13.5 points, five rebounds, three steals, three assists) represented the Steamers, with sophomore center Shelby Veltrop (12.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, five blocks) representing the Fillies.
E-P's Schipper first team TRAC East: Over in the Three Rivers East Division, the Erie-Prophetstown Panthers (5-8, 5-4) had a first-team representative in senior guard Kara Schipper, who averaged 8.5 points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists per outing.
Senior forward Makenzie Glassburn was E-P's second-team representative, joining senior center Ailynn Duarte of Kewanee (6-6, 5-4). Two more Panther seniors — guard Baylee Anderson and center Ella Heyvaert — earned honorable mention, as did Kewanee sophomore guard Emma Crofton.