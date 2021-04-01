Rams place pair on TRAC West first team

With there being no postseason to cap a shortened prep girls' basketball campaign, the Riverdale Rams only had one goal to shoot for.

Even a late-season period of quarantine did not derail the Rams, who finished as the No. 1 team in Class 2A and capped a perfect 8-0 season by going 6-0 to make it three consecutive titles in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

Two of the key players both from this year's squad, as well as last year's 28-5 Riverdale club that finished fourth at the IHSA 2A state tournament in Normal, were rewarded for their efforts as unanimous first-team All-TRAC West picks.

The senior duo of forward Shae Hanrahan (13 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals per game) and guard Lauren Lodico (10.5 points, 3.5 steals) were two of four players to earn unanimous first-team honors. Their classmates and guards Katelyn Oleson (seven points, three rebounds) and Molly Sharp (7.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals) were second-team selections.

Conference runner-up Sherrard (8-2, 8-1) and third-place Rockridge (8-4, 4-2) accounted for the other two unanimous first-team selections.