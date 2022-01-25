Razor thin: Bettendorf earns tough victory over Eldridge North Scott 55-49

Mighty close, mighty fine, Bettendorf wore a victory shine after clipping Eldridge North Scott 55-49 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 25.
Eldridge North Scott started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Bettendorf at the end of the first quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Bettendorf, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 46-39 fourth quarter, too.
In recent action on January 21, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf took on Davenport Assumption on January 11 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.