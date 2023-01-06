Razor thin: Fulton Unity Christian earns tough verdict over Moline Quad Cities Christian 54-48

Fulton Unity Christian finally found a way to top Moline Quad Cities Christian 54-48 at Fulton Unity Christian High on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Moline Quad Cities Christian and Fulton Unity Christian faced off on January 21, 2022 at Fulton Unity Christian High School. Click here for a recap.
