Razor thin: Iowa City Regina earns tough victory over Tipton 39-38

Iowa City Regina upended Tipton for a narrow 39-38 victory on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Tipton started on steady ground by forging a 19-15 lead over Iowa City Regina at the end of the first quarter.
Iowa City Regina's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 24-19 points differential.
