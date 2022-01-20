 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Razor thin: Iowa City Regina earns tough victory over Tipton 39-38
0 Comments

Razor thin: Iowa City Regina earns tough victory over Tipton 39-38

  • 0

Iowa City Regina upended Tipton for a narrow 39-38 victory on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Tipton started on steady ground by forging a 19-15 lead over Iowa City Regina at the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City Regina's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 24-19 points differential.

Recently on January 13 , Tipton squared up on Bellevue in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News