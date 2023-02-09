Rock Island Alleman survived East Moline United Township in a 43-41 win that had a seat-squirming feel on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township squared off with February 9, 2022 at East Moline United Township High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Galesburg . For a full recap, click here. East Moline United Township took on Quincy on February 2 at East Moline United Township High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.