Rebounding propels UT girls past Alleman

United Township won the rebounding battle Thursday night against the hosting Alleman Pioneers, and it was enough to propel them to the Western Big 6 win.
UTHS was forced to hold off a second half surge from an improving Alleman team to pick up the 48-41 victory, as both teams look to play high-quality basketball in the season’s second half.
Coach Carrie Walker’s Panthers, who have struggled to get to .500 in the first half of the season, improved to 7-7 on the season and 3-4 in the WB6.
“We’ve played several good games against excellent teams, and importantly, we are beginning to gel and experience the kind of team chemistry we will need to make a run in our very tough conference,” said Walker. “It helped tonight that we were able to get off to a hot start, sparked by the aggressive play of Shawntia Lewis and Karina Casteneda-Villapando.”
Lewis led the Panthers and all scorers with 15 points and, more impressively, put together a complete game with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Kaylie Pena was also a major offensive factor for UT, scoring 14 points, including hitting 3 three-pointers. Castaneda-Villapando ruled the boards with 12 rebounds while contributing seven points, and sophomore center Lorena Awou pulled down 11 rebounds of her own.
Alleman, winners of two-in-a-row entering Thursday’s conference battle, found themselves without senior leader Averi Rangel, the team’s primary outside scoring threat. Rangel’s injury forced the Pioneers (9-11 on the year, 1-6 in the WB6) to rely heavily on the inside game of sophomore Clair Hulke who struggled in the early going against the taller and more physical UT players.
United Township started fast, scoring the first 11 points and leading 14-2 after the first quarter. Rebounding was the key in the first half for the Panthers, as they dominated Alleman on the boards. Awou grabbed eight boards in the half for UT, and Casteneda-Villapando pulled down six.
The Panthers outrebounded the home team 16-7 in the first half and 32-14 in the game.
“Rebounding is a key factor for us and is impacted by how much energy and effort we can bring to the court, and tonight our players came to the floor with tremendous energy on both ends, but especially defensively in shutting down a good and improving Alleman team in the paint, and also by putting pressure on their 3-point shooters,” Walker said.
Alleman began to find its scoring rhythm in the second quarter, culminating in a 4-point play by sophomore Audrey Erickson as time expired to keep the game within reach. United Township led at the half by the score of 31-16.
Coach Steve Ford’s Alleman team attacked the floor at the start of the second half with a ton of aggressive energy fueled by its full-court pressing defense.
United Township led 41-23 at the end of the third quarter, and the Pioneer defense stepped-up even more in the fourth, forcing seven United Township turnovers in the final period.
Alleman’s ball movement improved, and Hulke and sophomore Annie Rouse took advantage of scoring opportunities to get the Pioneers to within nine points on multiple occasions in the quarter.
The Panthers showed the resilience under pressure that Walker has been working to create, as sophomore Ciara Hall (9 points, 4 steals) converted on two key layups after turnovers, and Pena knocked down high-pressure free throws in one-and-one situations.
“Alleman is tough and has improved a great deal as the season has progressed, and this was our best game on the season in terms of coming through under pressure and protecting the ball in critical situations,” said Walker.
The Pioneers were led by junior guard Tyla Thomas with 12 points (four 3-pointers) and Erickson with 11 points, three steals and three assists. Rouse added nine points and six rebounds, and Hulke chipped in nine points and five rebounds.