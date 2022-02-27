'Redefined' Spartans have their chance for a championship moment

During the past decade, Pleasant Valley High School athletic programs have done a lot of winning.

The school has brought home state championship trophies in a half-dozen girls sports — volleyball, swimming & diving, cross country, track & field, tennis and softball. It has captured titles in boys soccer and baseball, too.

The girls golf and soccer teams have been in the hunt for championships as well.

Girls basketball? While coach Jennifer Goetz's program has been consistently near the top of the Mississippi Athletic Conference, it has not translated into state tournament appearances.

"Sometimes it is like, I want that to be us," Goetz said. "What are we doing wrong? But instead of looking at it as what are we doing wrong, what are the things we need to do and make them great? It is a mirror-check."

PV has its opportunity this week on the big stage. The Spartans, in their first state tournament since 2010, play Iowa City High (19-4) in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at 11:45 a.m. Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The success of those other sports has fueled this Spartan unit.

"It has definitely been a driving factor," senior Mattie Moats said. "We were one of like three (PV) teams that didn't go to state last year, so it was like, 'We have to change something here. We have to be part of this elite group of athletics at Pleasant Valley.'"

When Goetz met with her upperclassmen last fall to decide on a team slogan, she wanted it to be a mantra her team lived by throughout the season.

After tossing out some ideas, "Redefined" emerged.

"The last two seasons have not been very good, so coming into this year we wanted to do something different," senior Megan Schiltz said. "We knew we could even though not many people believed in us."

What does "Redefined" mean?

The players say it is not cutting corners in practice. It is coming in before practice or staying after getting extra shots. It is having a greater attention to detail.

"There is a focus to what you do," Goetz said. "The first couple of weeks weren't very easy. We had to nip some things in the bud, but they've been up for the challenge."

After going 10-9 and 10-13 the previous two seasons, PV has 21 wins and is ranked fourth this season. It has reeled off 12 straight victories and hasn't lost to an Iowa school since the first week of December.

The Spartans have an all-state caliber player in junior Halle Vice, who had 30 points in the regional final and has broken the single-season scoring record at PV with 476 points. They have complementary pieces around Vice and a defense which yields about 35 points per game.

"We have a lot more basketball kids," Goetz said. "I love multi-sport athletes, but we have kids where basketball is who they are."

The basketball skill is not the only thing that has improved.

"The team chemistry is a lot better this year," Moats said. "There was some separation last year, but this year seniors and juniors talk to freshmen.

"It is a different dynamic with the group."

The seniors made it a priority to get the underclassmen acclimated during the summer months. They had team-building exercises such as "Theme Thursday," which included jersey day, favorite color day or favorite celebrity day.

Moats came as Justin Bieber one week. Rachel Vonderhaar dressed as Goetz.

"It was spot-on with the glasses, the shirt and shorts," Moats said. "It was just those little things to get everyone out of their shell quickly so we could get to know everybody faster and become a team right away."

Getting to the state tournament was at the top of the goal list. The next task is winning there, something PV has never done in its previous three appearances.

"That would mean a lot," senior Addie Kerkhoff said. "We're determined to change our history, and we want to keep that going."

City High has two Division I recruits with Kelsey Joens (Iowa State) and Eviyon Richardson (Nebraska Omaha) along with a veteran coach in Bill McTaggart (518 career wins) and oodles of state tournament experience.

Goetz said the challenge for PV is settling into the game quickly.

"There is a lot of hype, but we can't make it more than what it is," Kerkhoff said. "Us having a balanced mindset is going to be important."

The Spartans plan to arrive early Monday to take pictures, purchase merchandise and soak in the environment.

Unlike state volleyball, soccer or softball where games are conducted on multiple courts or fields, all eyes are fixated on one court for basketball.

"The state tournament for girls basketball is like nothing else," Goetz said. "So we'll give them some time to experience what it all entails. That's important."

Ultimately, the task is prolonging the season and having a chance to join those other championship teams at PV.

"Personally as a coach, we can't compare ourselves to others," Goetz said. "You have to stay true to who we are and we're going to do it our way.

"Our girls have taken everything in stride and been so coachable. They don't have to like me every day, but they're definitely coachable. I truly believe we're not done yet."

