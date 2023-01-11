 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Regulation wasn't enough as Quincy needs extra time to defeat Geneseo 46-44

  • 0

Quincy required extra time, but it got the job done against Geneseo in a 46-44 affair during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 5, Geneseo faced off against Moline and Quincy took on Rock Island on January 5 at Quincy High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News