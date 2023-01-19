 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Regulation wasn't enough as Quincy needs extra time to defeat Rock Island Alleman 31-29

  • 0

Overtime was required before Quincy clipped Rock Island Alleman 31-29 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Rock Island Alleman and Quincy played in a 53-37 game on January 20, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 11, Quincy faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman took on Orion on January 11 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep girls basketball: Pioneers roll past Riverdale

Prep girls basketball: Pioneers roll past Riverdale

The Alleman girls' basketball team continued to build momentum for the upcoming IHSA Class 2A postseason, topping Riverdale 51-26 Monday night at Don Morris Gymnasium for its fourth straight win against area 2A competition.

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News