Relentless work ethic helps PV's Vice blossom into Division I prospect

Vice had 20 points and seven rebounds last July in helping All-Iowa Attack beat Essence for the 16U championship at Nike Nationals in Augusta, Ga.

She has not slowed down.

"Her confidence level has skyrocketed," PV sophomore Jessie Clemons said. "Her shot has improved greatly and her just staying active over the summer with AAU really helped her a lot and has helped us as well.

"She leads by example."

Vice admitted she was one of the more shy and timid players in the program a year or two ago. But as her basketball skill has improved, her confidence has grown.

"Having that confidence, you come out of your shell a little bit," Vice said. "In the past year, it has been easier for me to be myself a little more."

Vice has scored 20 or more points in six of Class 5A 13th-ranked PV's eight games. She also ranks among the top 10 in the MAC in rebounds (6.1) and steals (3.0).

"Sometimes we use the word 'confidence' so much in sports," Goetz said. "How you get confidence is putting in time and work.