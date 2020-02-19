RI, Geneseo get another chance; Moline looks for another upset

"That was Nov. 20 and this is Feb. 20, and I think we have gone full circle," RI coach Henry Hall said. "Even that night in Peoria we got a lot better and gave ourselves a chance to win. We got more aggressive and attacked better.

"We finished with 41 turnovers and we don't want to do that, but we also have to know they are going to be overly aggressive. We have to be patient but also fast. They will try to force you to do things you don't want to do and we just have to play our game."

Rock Island senior Hannah Simmer kind of likes having the idea that her team has a chance to get back at Peoria High.

"Oh yeah, I love getting revenge," Simmer said. "We saw we could beat them when we were down 17. We don't want a start like that and we just have to play focused. We are way better than we were then."

A game to forget

Playing in their fourth game in three days and getting off to a horrible start, Geneseo was never in the holiday tournament game against Richwoods. The Knights went ahead 21-10 after a quarter and ballooned that to 35-11 at halftime.