RI, Geneseo get another chance; Moline looks for another upset

The Geneseo and Rock Island girls basketball teams believe they have a little unfinished business to take care of tonight.
The Moline girls believe one good upset deserves another.
All three will take their shot this evening in regional championships.
The Maple Leafs and Rocks will both attempt to take some revenge in Class 3A games, while the Maroons will try to take down a second Joliet team in Class 4A.
Rock Island, the No. 4 seed, will take on top seed Peoria High at 7 p.m. in Galesburg. Those two met on Nov. 20 in Peoria when the Lions won 60-56 in overtime.
Geneseo, the No. 3 seed in the Canton Regional, will take on No. 2 seed Peoria Richwoods tonight at 7 in Canton. In the State Farm Classic in late December, Richwoods doubled up on the Maple Leafs 54-27.
Fifth-seeded Moline took out No. 3 seed Joliet Central on Tuesday. Tonight at 7, the Maroons will take on No. 2 seed and tourney host Joliet West.
Can they do it again?
They did it once, the Moline Maroons figure they can do it again. A quality effort on Tuesday put the Maroons into a battle with a West team that has some similarities to Joliet Central but is a step ahead of the Steelmen.
"They are very similar to Joliet Central but I think (Joliet West's) players are just better," Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour said. "Central had one really good shooter we had to shut down, West has three girls who can shoot it and drive to the basket.
"It helps having a team who we think we know a little bit about because we just played a team that does a lot of the same things. We will change a few things, but basically just do what we do."
Sant Amour was thrilled with the way her team played on Tuesday, especially her leaders — Cierra McNamee and Bralee Trice.
"C.C. is just playing like someone who doesn't want to go down without a fight," Sant Amour said. "Bralee really shot the ball well. We all shot with confidence and consistency."
Rough start, tough finish
Rock Island opened the season by struggling in the first half in Peoria. The Rocks turned the ball over 22 times in the first half and trailed by as many as 17 points before going into halftime down 30-16.
"It was a lot of unforced errors, and we have improved a lot," RI sophomore Emily Allison said.
The Rocks rallied in the third quarter of that first meeting and took a three-point lead in the final minute before Peoria High forced overtime with a 3-pointer. Then, the Rocks were up by two late in OT but another triple put the Lions ahead for good.
"That was Nov. 20 and this is Feb. 20, and I think we have gone full circle," RI coach Henry Hall said. "Even that night in Peoria we got a lot better and gave ourselves a chance to win. We got more aggressive and attacked better.
"We finished with 41 turnovers and we don't want to do that, but we also have to know they are going to be overly aggressive. We have to be patient but also fast. They will try to force you to do things you don't want to do and we just have to play our game."
Rock Island senior Hannah Simmer kind of likes having the idea that her team has a chance to get back at Peoria High.
"Oh yeah, I love getting revenge," Simmer said. "We saw we could beat them when we were down 17. We don't want a start like that and we just have to play focused. We are way better than we were then."
A game to forget
Playing in their fourth game in three days and getting off to a horrible start, Geneseo was never in the holiday tournament game against Richwoods. The Knights went ahead 21-10 after a quarter and ballooned that to 35-11 at halftime.
"We didn't burn that film. In fact we have already watched it once and may do so again," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "We played very passive that day, and they are No. 5 in the state for a reason. We will look at things we did wrong and work on that. We will try to do a few things and certainly keep (Jaida) McCloud off the boards."
What Hardison likes most is the idea that the Maple Leafs are not the favorite tonight.
"We have played with a target on our back most of the year," he said. "We are relishing being an underdog. People look at that first game's score and think we have no chance. We look forward to that."
The biggest thing Geneseo has to do is figure out the Richwoods defense, which holds its opponents to about 40 points per game.
"It is a unique 1-3-1 zone that settles into looking like a 2-3 that really is a matchup zone," Hardison said. "It has the feel of a man-to-man that switches everything."