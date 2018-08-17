Brea Beal just thought she was making a list of five colleges.
But when she clicked a button on her phone Friday afternoon, it became a whole lot more than just a list.
The Rock Island senior basketball star announced her final five schools, which will get official visits next month, before she joined her teammates in physical education class.
The two-time Illinois Ms. Basketball chose, in alphabetical order, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan and South Carolina.
"I was so ready for this point," Beal said seconds after making her list official. "Now that I sent the list, it sends shivers through me. It's a reality now."
The 12th-ranked recruit in the 2019 class according to ESPNW, Beal is coming off a season in which she averaged 21.9 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Rocks in winning her second Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year award.
Beal set the list a week ago after sitting down with her mom and dad and sifting through the more than 20 major-college schools she was considering. She said none of the schools have a significant advantage as she prepares for her official visits.
"I will take all five visits because you definitely don't experience this more than once," she said. "Definitely, five visits is something I should do. You just never know that things can change on any visit.
"We will sit down again after the official visits and make a decision. I won't cut the list down, I want to go from five to one."
Beal said she has four of her five visits set but wasn't certain of the schedule except to say they will start in September and finish the second week of October.
"We will make a decision in early November," Beal said, pointing toward National Signing Day set for Nov. 14. "I will be looking for the school that makes me feel the most comfortable because it will be my home for the next four years. I want to get it done before the high school season because I want to have that out of the way and be able to enjoy my senior season and last season at Rocky."
Beal said the days, weeks and months she has taken to get to this point were all part of making sure she made the right decision.
"It did take a while to cut the list down," she said. "A lot of the girls who I am friends with in AAU had already made their decisions before last season started, but I had to find the right ones. I was going to do it the way I wanted to."