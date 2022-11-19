Rice drops 24 to lead Rock Island in win over Morton

The clocked ticked under two minutes when Rock Island’s Kayla Rice took a look at the scoreboard.

Rock Island and Morton were tied, and Rice was a foot behind the arc sizing up her opponent.

That’s when she made her move.

The senior guard faked a move to the bucket, the defender bit, and she stepped back and drained a 3 to put Rocky ahead for the first time in over two quarters.

Rice scored again for good measure on the next possession to cap her game-high 24 point performance and propelled the Rock Island girls basketball team to a 57-52 victory over Morton on Saturday at home.

“That (shot) just gave me energy,” Rice said. “That game was just so back and forth … there was a lot of chaos. These type of games just stress you out, so hitting that 3 and getting a stop on defense just gave us a lot of energy.”

The Rocks were down 10 points in the second half before staging a comeback against the Potters (0-1), who finished third in last season’s Class 3A state tournament.

Rice had 13 in the fourth quarter.

“I told (Rice) last week that now, it’s her show,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. “She is a three-year starter and we have a lot of good players, but she is going to have to lead us. She took the initiative to take those shots today. She was also our catalyst on defense. She started everything and everyone else kind of followed her lead. She was outstanding.”

Morton took a 41-31 lead with 1:39 left in the third, its largest lead of the game, and Rock Island responded by cutting the deficit to 44-42 with 7:21 left in the fourth after Rice and DaNaijiah Cartwright hit 3s to begin the final quarter.

Rocky eventually tied it at 50-50 with 2:56 left on a Mariyah McQueen free throw.

The Rocks lost 61-26 against Peoria on Thursday, but Rock Island displayed the ability to overcome adversity Saturday.

“Thursday was the best thing for us because yesterday’s film session showed them what they didn’t want to look like anymore,” Hall said. “We were better and more aggressive today. We have to be the aggressor and punch back when people punch us. Thursday we weren’t, but today we were.

“I told them that we just had to take it one point a minute and we would win the game as long as we continued to guard. Thursday wasn’t us. We want to get in your face and make things hard and I thought the last quarter they did that.”

The biggest difference in the final 10 minutes was the defense. Both teams were playing physical, each squad had eight fouls in the third quarter, and it only ramped up in the fourth.

Rocky (1-1) forced 16 turnovers and only committed nine themselves after 23 Thursday night. Rock Island held Morton to eight points in the fourth quarter and kept Addy Engel (18 points, 7 rebounds) to only two points in the final frame.

“We came together in the locker room at halftime and talked about everything we needed to do to be better,” Rice said. “We talked about bringing our energy to the court and on the bench. Losing by 40 on Thursday … that’s something we don’t want to ever happen again and that motivated us. We knew we had to be more physical and play our game and that’s what we did.”

Nine Rocks scored points and seven grabbed rebounds as 12 players hit the court Saturday. Cartwright and McQueen each had six points and three rebounds, which were second most only behind Rice.

“I’m comfortable putting in all 14 in the game,” Hall said. “At any point, anyone could go in and you won’t know who it is going to be. Both KaZaria (Bell) and Erriea (Bea) fouled out so we were playing small with Fidelia Awoudi at the five. Also, Mariyah McQueen has had two ACL tears and is finally back on the court. She played outstanding. She is basketball smart and we need her out there.”

Rocky scored just seven points in the first quarter, but turned it up with 17 in the second to head into the half down 28-24.

There were six lead changes in a competitive first half, but just one in the second half — when Rice put Rocky ahead 53-50 with 1:57 remaining. The Rocks outscored the Potters 21-8 in the fourth quarter.

“People think we are crazy because we start out with two of the best teams in the state, but we want to know where we stand,” Hall said. “If you would have told me we would get a split, I would be pretty happy.

"I wanted both, but now we know what we need to do before conference play Tuesday against United Township. It’ll be a tough one.”