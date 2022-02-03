Rice leads Rock Island past Galesburg on senior night

Kayla Rice’s fourth 3 of the game was the dagger.

The Rock Island junior guard took the shot two feet beyond the right wing arc with confidence, and it fell through without touching the rim to give Rocky a 50-37 lead over Galesburg with just under three minutes remaining.

Rock Island easily held on for the 50-42 final for its eighth win in nine games — including a win over No. 1 Geneseo. Rice finished with a team-high 16 points and had four steals to end senior night on a high note.

“Kayla is such an important piece to our puzzle,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. “She is our utility knife she can play so many positions. She is a demon on defense and she can make shots. We ask her to do a lot of things and she does it. Tonight we needed her to make jumpers because they were guarding low on Bri (Stewart), and she made those shots.”

The Rocks (17-10, 10-2 WB6) ended the game with seven 3-pointers, but just as important was the Rock Island defense. Galesburg turned it over 21 times and scored only six points in the third quarter to put itself in a hole it couldn’t get out of. The Silver Streaks’ Kiarra Kilgore had 21 points, but no other player had more than six.

“We just tried to take them out of their normal spots," Hall said. "You’ve just got to try and take them out of things to make them uncomfortable. You have to put them in positions where it’s tough to score and I thought we did that. We played with poise and grit.”

Rock Island led the entire game, and it started quickly with McDuffy, Danae Robinson and Rice all sinking shots from beyond the arc to give Rocky the early 9-4 lead. Stewart got hot in the final two and a half minutes by using her height in the paint for three quick buckets. Galesburg’s (19-10, 6-6 WB6) Kilgore also had six first quarter points to help cut the Rocky lead down to 15-11.

Rice and McDuffy worked in tandem in the second quarter to help build Rocky a 28-17 lead with 1:57 to go before half, its biggest lead of the game. Rice drained two more 3s in the second quarter and McDuffy had three steals which she took down the court herself for layups in transition. Both went into half with a team-high nine points.

“I love when our team works together,” Rice said. “I don’t like when it’s one player with all the points. When we have a variety of points I feel like that makes us work together even more. I feel like we are playing really good and working together.”

But things turned after a Galesburg timeout with just under two minutes to play before halftime. The Silver Streaks ended the quarter on an 8-2 run after forcing three turnovers and knocking down two 3s on back to back possessions after hitting just one in the first 14 minutes of play.

Kilgore had a team-high 13 points at half to bring Galesburg within five (30-25) at halftime. Rock Island shot an impressive 12-20 from the field in the first two quarters but turned it over nine times and was out-rebounded 12-7.

The Rocks, however, opened up the third on an 8-0 run. Rocky forced four turnovers by the mask timeout. Rice and Robinson led the charge, and Rocky built a 38-25 lead before Galesburg was forced to call timeout.

“Our coach said ‘It’s now or never,’” Rice said. “We wanted to beat Galesburg pretty bad. We looked at it as another Geneseo game because it’s senior night. It’s not the last time playing with them, but it’s a big game. We got motivated by our coaches and then went out and did our thing.”

From there, the lead was never cut below eight. The scoring stalled in the fourth quarter, but Rock Island worked as a team to get buckets. Four Rocks ended the night with nine or more points (Rice 16, Robinson 13, Stewart 10, McDuffy 9).

“That’s really what we preach,” Hall said. “Four years ago when we had Brea Beal, yeah she was going to score a majority of our points. But this team is better when the ball doesn’t stick. Tonight we passed and that makes it hard to scout us. You don’t know who is going to hit shots any given night.”

Galesburg hit a long-range 3 at the buzzer for the 50-42 final to make the score look closer than it was as Rock Island completed an undefeated season inside Lady Rocks Gym.

“I thought we are starting to hit our stride a little bit,” Hall said. “We are understanding what we need to do to be successful. We are valuing the basketball better than we have and we are running the court better than we have. That’s our strength. We are going to rely on our speed and we have recently.”

