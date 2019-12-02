Riverdale begins season No. 1 in Area Fab 5

AREA FAB 5

1. Riverdale (4-0)

The Rams rolled through the Alleman Thanksgiving Tournament, holding their four opponents to 25.8 points per game. Molly Sharp is averaging 11.0 points and 4.8 steals while Sidney Garrett is adding 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

This week: Thursday vs. Fulton; Saturday at Amboy

2. Central DeWitt (1-0)

The Sabers opened their season with a resounding 83-16 win over South Tama. Taylor Veach scored 21 points and Allie Meadows tallied 13 points for the Sabers, who were leading 63-4 through three quarters.

This week: Tuesday vs. Clear Creek Amana; Friday at Williamsburg

3. Maquoketa (2-0)

Maquoketa began the season with a 62-44 win over Williamsburg, then followed that up with a 67-45 win over Davenport West. Autumn Dykstra is averaging 20.5 points per game while Nell Sybesma is averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 3.5 steals.

This week: Tuesday at Vinton-Shellsburg; Friday vs. Independence

4. Bellevue Marquette (2-0)