Riverdale books first state trip with win over DePaul

DePaul’s leading scorer was Trish Adams with nine points. Riverdale held the opposition to 11-41 from the field and limited them to 3-4 at the line. DePaul was kept out of rhythm throughout the night and finished with 16 turnovers to Riverdale’s 10.

“We knew we had to lock in on their key players; they had five great players,” Hanrahan said. “We had to really watch where they were at and know where they were at at all times.”

Riverdale coach Jay Hatch admitted he was worried about DePaul offensively, but his team’s defense answered the bell. Riverdale outscored DePaul 26-14 in the second half, holding a seven point lead after three before pulling away down the stretch.

“Our kids rose to the occasion and did a really good job and limited them to one shot most of the time,” Hatch said. “All the things that we try to do, we were able to do tonight.”

Riverdale did a good job getting to the line — it made 9 of 17 free throws —and made good passes to Garrett inside or in space.

“When she’s on, she’s on,” Hanraham said. “When she has the ball, you just know good things are going to happen.”