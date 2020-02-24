Riverdale books first state trip with win over DePaul

DEKALB — After another smothering defensive performance and a 20-point effort from senior Sidney Garrett, the Riverdale girls basketball team is headed to state for the first time.
Riverdale defeated DePaul College Prep 41-28 to win the Class 2A DeKalb Supersectional on Monday night, advancing to Friday’s state semifinals to face Pleasant Plains, which defeated Quincy Notre Dame 46-34.
Riverdale (28-3) tied its school record for wins in a season with the victory in front of an energetic crowd.
“It feels amazing,” Garrett said of advancing to state. “It’s an unexplainable feeling.”
Garrett was 10 of 16 from the field with eight rebounds as Riverdale’s Rams held DePaul’s Rams (22-9) to single-digit scoring in every quarter.
“We knew they were good,” Garrett said, “and we didn’t want to underestimate them.”
Riverdale led 9-6 after one quarter and 15-14 at halftime. DePaul hit the first shot of the second half to take the lead, and later tied the game at 19, but a Katelyn Oleson (nine points) triple gave Riverdale a lead it would not surrender.
Riverdale junior Shae Hanrahan (five points) was 5 for 6 at the line in the fourth quarter and finished with six rebounds.
DePaul’s leading scorer was Trish Adams with nine points. Riverdale held the opposition to 11-41 from the field and limited them to 3-4 at the line. DePaul was kept out of rhythm throughout the night and finished with 16 turnovers to Riverdale’s 10.
“We knew we had to lock in on their key players; they had five great players,” Hanrahan said. “We had to really watch where they were at and know where they were at at all times.”
Riverdale coach Jay Hatch admitted he was worried about DePaul offensively, but his team’s defense answered the bell. Riverdale outscored DePaul 26-14 in the second half, holding a seven point lead after three before pulling away down the stretch.
“Our kids rose to the occasion and did a really good job and limited them to one shot most of the time,” Hatch said. “All the things that we try to do, we were able to do tonight.”
Riverdale did a good job getting to the line — it made 9 of 17 free throws —and made good passes to Garrett inside or in space.
“When she’s on, she’s on,” Hanraham said. “When she has the ball, you just know good things are going to happen.”
“I didn’t invent the game, but I can figure out that we need to get her the ball more, and our kids know that too,” Hatch said. “But we had other kids step up as well.”
Garrett’s performance helped extend the senior classes' season to the maximum length possible.
“I don't particularly like losing,” Garrett said. “I just wanted to come out and do it for the team, and I wanted to go to state, and now we are. And it just feels so surreal.”
Hatch, who led Alleman to a state title in 2005, noted how much has gone into this team reaching its ultimate goal.
“There are times when getting ready, and working hard isn’t that much fun. But our kids have really bought in to the work ethic that you need, and I’m just glad to see them get the rewards that I feel like they deserve,” Hatch said. “Our kids are really fun to coach and I’m just glad I get to spend five more days with them.”
Garrett said the team’s chemistry continues to help feed its success.
“I’ve said this a million times, but we’re super close,” Garrett said. “We’ve been together since we were in third grade, and ever since then, this was our goal, to go to state. But we’re also not done yet.”